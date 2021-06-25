Health risk app takes top prize at Trinity’s new AI accelerator

Empeal won the Alsessor AI competition for its app that merges health risk assessments and personalised health programmes.

Empeal, an SaaS health risk and productivity platform designed for workplaces and healthcare practitioners, has received an award of €250,000 at the new Alsessor AI accelerator programme.

Alsessor was hosted by Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s ideas workspace, and Altada Technology Solutions, a Cork-based company that is helping businesses unlock the potential of artificial intelligence.

10 start-ups were selected for the five-month programme, which involved training and mentoring in commercial strategy development. As the accelerator continued, the start-ups were whittled down to six finalists.

These finalists presented demos of their technology to a panel of judges, potential investors and venture capitalists.

Empeal, formerly known as Wind of Change, was chosen as the winner. The Dublin-based company has developed a platform that delivers health risk assessments, personalised health programmes and access to practitioners.

Sohini De, the founder of Empeal, said Alsessor had been “an amazing experience”.

“It is very intense but that means it helps you not only get product and customer ready, but also gives you practical experience that the participating companies need at their current stages.

“Empeal is at a stage now where we are 100pc focused on scaling and execution with very big projects at hand … We will be spending the money to bring our AI development to the next level with scaling, security, automation and big data analytics in mind.”

Other finalists in the accelerator included Voala, an augmented reality tool for online jewellery retailers to allow shoppers to virtually try on items, and RafiQ, an Arabic virtual assistant for Android users.

Speaking about the accelerator, Altada CEO and co-founder Allan Beechinor said: “It is critical that we help guide and support the next generation of technology innovators in building their AI capabilities in a way that not only offers solutions that are applicable to real life, but that have a positive real-world impact.

“In addition to receiving resources and training, the technology sector has the responsibility to encourage AI applications that adhere to the highest ethical standards. We are thrilled to support young AI companies on their journey and congratulate Empeal on their achievement.”