Amazon has a new accelerator for generative AI start-ups

Applications for the accelerator close on 17 April and the programme will run for 10 weeks between May and July.

Amazon has a new accelerator for 10 global start-ups in the generative AI space looking to scale their business.

Over the course of 10 weeks, the AI debutants will receive support and mentorship from Amazon Web Services (AWS) along with up to $300,000 in credits to access the cloud provider’s computing service as well as networking opportunities.

Now accepting applications until 17 April, the AWS accelerator will run from 24 May to 27 July and eventually lead to a demo day in which the start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of generative AI industry players including experts, investors and potential customers.

Other than helping the budding companies get a head start, the accelerator will also allow AWS to bag some of the next generation of generative AI companies as clients of its cloud services – which is crucial to businesses in the space.

“[We] think we’re in a seminal moment in the generative AI journey,” AWS global head of start-ups Howard Wright told Axios. “It’s good and paramount to our business to stay close to those that are disruptive.”

AWS has been keen on helping start-ups get on their feet. It launched the Startup Loft Accelerator in 2021 to help founders in the EMEA region to scale their businesses.

UK-based delivery service Just Eat is one of many start-ups that have used AWS to expand their business. Other major start-ups include German fintech N26 and Spanish ride-hailing company Cabify.

AWS entered Ireland 15 years ago when it launched its first cloud infrastructure region outside the US, and it now has more than 3,000 direct employees across its Irish bases.

And last week, the company launched a new start-up hub in one of its Dublin offices to support local early-stage companies looking for co-working spaces in Ireland.

