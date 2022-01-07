Andreessen Horowitz wants to build tech’s future with fresh $9bn fund

The VC firm’s new multibillion-dollar funding will go towards its three established funding schemes, the venture, growth and bio funds.

Silicon Valley-based VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, also known as A16z, has announced plans to invest $9bn in new technology companies as part of its ambition to “build the future”.

The company’s new multibillion-dollar funding will go towards its three established funding schemes, the venture, growth and bio funds.

In a blogpost published on the firm’s website, co-founder Ben Horowitz wrote that he and his founding partner Marc Andreessen “specifically believe in the technology-enabled future.”

The self-professed ‘stage-agnostic’ firm funds start-ups from all stages, from seed to late-stage companies. The new funds include a $1.5bn bio fund, a $5bn growth fund and a $2.5bn venture fund.

“There are no more worthwhile endeavours than our most brilliant minds taking great risks to improve the world by doing something larger than themselves,” Horowitz wrote, thanking the limited partners and entrepreneurs who, he said, had made the new funds possible.

The firm’s partners have expertise across a variety of sectors including crypto, distributed systems, security, marketplaces and financial services. It currently has assets of around $28.2bn under management across multiple funds.

“It is our role and mission to help these entrepreneurs build the best companies they can and achieve their important goals.

“We see entrepreneurs every day with potential solutions ranging from a fairer creative economy to better education for low income students to cures for cancer. We never know which of these will work and that’s why we value the people who bet their careers and their lives on solving these problems,” Horowitz added.

The new Bio, Growth and Venture funds will be coupled with the firm’s $2.2bn crypto fund and $400m seed fund, which it raised last year.

Horowitz promised that Andreessen Horowitz would “continue to invest across the entire spectrum of stages, writing checks as small as $25,000 and up to hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Last July, Andreessen Horowitz appointed former Intel CEO Bob Swan to lead its growth fund. Swan previously worked with the VC firm on a 2011 Skype acquisition dea;. In August 2021, the firm’s Sriram Krishnan joined the board of business social network Polywork following Andreesson Horowitz’s investment.

Polywork was founded by Carrickfergus man Peter Johnston. Its $13m Series A round was led by Andreessen Horowitz.

