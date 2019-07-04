Media production start-up Aperi secures investment of more than $10m

Aperi’s CEO said that the company’s vision has well and truly been realised.

Aperi, Latin for ‘open’, is an IP Media Function Virtualisation (MFV) solutions provider, founded in California in 2013.

Aperi was set up with the vision of providing software-defined, real-time media processing, based on open, standards-based solutions to broadcasters, content owners and providers.

One of Aperi’s main functions is to offer flexible and efficient video infrastructure that is supported on multiple modes of consumption, in a world where an increasing number of people are transitioning from primarily using televisions to watching video content on mobile devices.

Yesterday (3 July), Aperi announced that it has just closed a round of funding of more than $10m, which it sought to scale in order to meet the growing demand in its industry.

According to Aperi, the majority of that $10m has come from a group of global industry-focused venture capitalists led by software and cloud technology experts Merapar and including Ocom, Manuardeo, Innov8on and Malvern Ventures – a range of companies operating in the UK, USA, Europe and Asia.

Aperi’s CEO, Joop Janssen, said: “This demonstration of confidence in Aperi’s revolutionary open and software-defined technology will enable us to further expand our range of innovative broadcast functions, while continuing to grow our global presence.

“It arrives at a point where we have established ourselves as the trusted backbone of many premium sports productions and it’s safe to say that the vision of Brian Keane, Aperi’s co-founder and lead architect, has well and truly been realised.”

Erwin van Dommelen, CEO of Merapar, which led this significant investment added: “Since we first got involved in the business in 2016, we have been convinced by Aperi’s disruptive potential in the media infrastructure and live broadcast production markets.

“The recent speed of adoption of its software driven low latency media processing platform has exceeded our expectations, and shows that Aperi will play a significant leadership role in the future of live production.”

At this year’s International Broadcasting Convention (IBC365), which takes place in Amsterdam, Aperi is set to debut its expanded range of broadcaster functions at its booth. These new functions will later become available through Aperi’s app store. Aperi is also set to announce its participation in several major sports event taking place in 2020 before its show at IBC365.