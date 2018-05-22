9 start-ups kick off first NDRC ArcLabs accelerator in Waterford

Start-ups from Ireland’s sunny south-east span fintech, sport and agritech.

The NDRC’s first ArcLabs accelerator in Waterford has begun with nine tech start-ups that will each receive up to €50,000 in supports.

The programme is the second regional accelerator undertaken by NDRC, following the successful delivery of NDRC at PorterShed in Galway last year.

The investment in each company includes €30,000 in direct investment and a further €20,000 in business supports from backers including NDRC, Enterprise Ireland, ArcLabs, Waterford Institute of Technology, Bank of Ireland and Suir Valley Ventures.

Going global

“It is wonderful to welcome such exciting new businesses into NDRC’s portfolio,” said CEO Ben Hurley.

“With the help of our regional partners, NDRC at ArcLabs is further proof of the entrepreneurial talent that is spread throughout Ireland.

“World-leading companies are already emerging from the south-east and, with industries such as retail, property and recruitment primed for digital disruption, the potential for more growth is clear.”

The programme is part of Enterprise Ireland’s overall strategy to increase the number and quality of start-ups that have the potential to employ more than 10 people and achieve €1m in export sales within three years.

“Mentorship is fundamental for these early-stage companies and a key pillar of the support system that allows start-ups to become valuable contributors to the regional and national economies,” said Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon.

“The NDRC at ArcLabs further solidifies the support infrastructure for start-ups in the south-east region and I look forward to seeing the growth of the participating start-ups.”

And so, here are the nine companies that form the first cohort of NDRC’s ArcLabs foray in the south-east.

Property Bridges

Property Bridges is an online marketplace for property finance. It helps construction professionals to raise finance fast, and investors to access secured property loans.

Herdsy

Herdsy is a disruptive agritech tracking company and it can be used with any animal. Herdsy is built for farmers of all sizes who care about increasing the profitability of their herds.

MatchDay

MatchDay is a live sports game that lets fans compete against each other in real time as they watch live sport.

Sipario

Sipario redefines how a concert venue books talent. It alleviates the mundane tasks, allowing staff to focus on higher-value work, saving time and money. Sipario leverages data to increase revenue via multiple commercialisation opportunities.

PaidAde

PaidAde keeps small trade business owners afloat by enabling them to get paid and operate their business on the go.

Kraken Data

With an ever-growing number of integrations and a powerful brain, Kraken Data enables e-commerce digital agencies to be effortlessly data-driven and keep clients happier for longer by delivering maximum results.

Referral.Works

Referral.Works is a recruitment platform that helps recruiting management to get access to high-quality, skilled talent an estimated 23pc faster. This talent is retained up to 50pc longer, coming through crowdsourced, data-driven referrals.

BluCoup

BluCoup is a marketing platform that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time as they shop. Its technology then tracks the consumer’s behaviour from offer engagement through to redemption. This allows the platform to deliver bespoke offers to the individual in the future.

TurnedSee

TurnedSee is a log-in only, modern platform that enables hotels and venues to showcase their offering in a 360-degree format. The prequalified planners can view the facilities and instantly connect to the right person at the venue.