11 start-ups automating everyday tasks to make work a little easier

This Automation Week, we look at promising starts-ups from across Europe that are simplifying mundane tasks with the latest advancements technology has to offer.

As emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning continue to sweep the market with tools to make work – and play – easier, many start-ups are making the most of what’s available to automate professional processes so that workers can focus on more important tasks.

Workflows being optimised include a range of industries, from accounting and finance to medicine and even the environment. And needless to say, investors are watching closely.

Here are 11 start-ups from across the continent making our lives just a little bit easier using cutting-edge automation technologies.

Candis

First up on our list is Berlin-based Candis, an accounting software start-up that digitises clients’ invoice management and approval processes. Its fintech platform aims to make accounts payable more streamlined and automated.

Founded in 2015, Candis has worked with more than 4,000 customers and raised nearly €30m in funding so far. Led by CEO Christian Ritosek, Candis announced a raise of €15.9m last September, led by Israel-based Viola FinTech.

Enate

A no-code platform that helps organisations view, manage and track business workflows all in one place, Enate is another promising automation start-up on our radar. Based in Cheltenham, Enate is led by the recently appointed CEO James Hall, who is a serial entrepreneur in the robotics process automation (RPA) space.

The company, which pitches itself as a tool that can make any organisation ‘20pc more efficient’, launched several partnerships across the US and India last year, and raised €2m in a funding round in October led by Mercia.

Kadmos

Berlin-based Kadmos was founded by MIT graduates Justus Schmueser and Sasha Makarovych in 2021. The duo have developed an end-to-end platform that enables employers to reduce the cost and difficulty of making cross-border salary payments and make renumeration for migrant workers fast and simple for companies. Kadmos raised €29m in a Series A funding round last July led by Blossom Capital.

Levity

Another start-up that calls Berlin home, Levity is a no-code automation platform that combines the increasingly popular power of AI and machine learning to simplify everyday work tasks such as emails, customer support, categorisation and inventory management. Aimed at non-technical employees, Levity saves time and resources by integrating with a range of tools including Gmail, Outlook and Dropbox.

Led by CEO Gero Keil, the company raised $8.3m in seed funding last October, led by Balderton Capital and Chalfen Ventures.

Noloco

Our most recent Start-up of the Week, Noloco is another no-code platform that takes data from an SME and transforms it into a custom app to optimise your business without needing to get lost in the weeds of technicalities. Through a series of integrations with Airtable, Xano, Google Sheets and SQL Databases, Noloco syncs data to a central database in real time.

Founded by Trinity graduates Darragh Mc Kay and Simon Curran, Dublin-based Noloco is a Y Combinator alumnus which raised $1.4m in seed funding last July.

OroraTech

Headquartered in Munich, OroraTech is an AI start-up that specialises in global real-time information services. The intelligence-as-a-service company has a network of sensors that continuously monitors the Earth’s temperature on a global scale and provides thermal data to commercial enterprises and government organisations across Canada, Brazil and the US.

OroraTech was founded in 2018 and has raised €1.6m since then. The company’s technology has been used to combat wildfires in high-risk regions.

Posos

Ireland is no stranger to long hospital and GP wait times, which is a familiar issue faced by people across the world. Many companies are finding innovative ways to help doctors and staff reduce the time it takes to complete everyday tasks, and French start-up Posos is one of them.

Posos uses natural language processing to help medical practitioners access to knowledge and automate the prescription process through a searchable drug information search engine. Because the platform is powered by AI, doctors can ask questions and get relevant answers instantly. The company has raised €2m since it was founded in 2018.

C Two

Based in Bergen, Norway, this start-up formerly known as RPA Supervisor describes itself as an intelligent automation management platform for the digital workforce. Just like previous start-up on this list, Enate, C Two helps businesses accelerate digital transformation by streamlining the operation of all major robotic process automation tasks. This means that businesses can spend less time on mundane and repetitive tasks such as scheduling, managing and fixing.

C Two raised $20m in a Series A funding round led by Dawn Capital last July. Its list of customers includes Sysco Foods, Virgin Media O2, Medscheme and Newell Brands.

Scissero

While lawyers may be worried their profession is under threat thanks to the rise of generative AI, this London-based start-up is here to aid them. Founded in 2018, Scissero is a legal-tech platform that automates contract management using AI by simplifying drafting, marking, analysis and review of contracts by human lawyers. Machine learning technology helps the AI platform, called Mike, perform the role of a ‘virtual paralegal’ for lawyers.

Tines

Named by Sifted as one of the next 10 technology companies to achieve unicorn status in Europe, Tines is an Irish cybersecurity start-up that has developed a no-code platform to automate manual security workloads. Based in Dublin, the ‘soonicorn’ was founded in 2018 by Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella, who previously worked in security roles at eBay and DocuSign.

Tines raised $26m in fresh funds last April, followed by another $55m Series B funding round led by Felicis in October.

Webio

And finally, Dublin-based Webio has developed a ‘conversational AI’ platform that helps companies in the credit, collections and payments space communicate with their customers.

Pitched as a platform that makes difficult customer conversations easy and personalised through automation, Webio aims to help credit-based financial services make their customers feel comfortable without human intervention.

Last summer, the seven-year-old start-up announced that it had raised $4m in a Series A funding round led by Amsterdam-based Finch Capital. It was also recognised at the AI Awards last November for best use of AI in a consumer or customer service application and best use of responsible AI and ethics.

