Big Audience Machine: AI-powered content marketing for SMEs

This Swedish AI start-up has developed a platform that ‘transforms business strategy into scalable, on-brand content’.

Adam Chrigström’s tech journey began in 2015 when he co-founded Playpilot, a video streaming aggregator. After parting ways with the company in 2022, Chrigström says he began to fully dedicate himself to generative AI, experimenting with newly released tools such as Stable Diffusion and ChatGPT.

“What fascinated me wasn’t just AI’s ability to generate content,” he says, “but the idea that it could be harnessed to automate complex creative workflows.”

A year later, Chrigström joined a venture fund called CoMade to lead a media AI lab focused on AI-driven storytelling and content production. “One breakthrough came when I built an AI-powered pipeline that could visualise an entire audio documentary – an experience that proved AI could deliver incredible results when guided by structured workflows and well-engineered prompts.”

Chrigström then teamed up with serial entrepreneur Christian Perez, who co-founded the now Ubisoft-owned video game company Massive Entertainment, and the two began exploring “broader applications” of Chrigström’s AI-driven workflow.

“We quickly realised that while AI was great at generating content, businesses struggled to make it useful in a strategic, scalable way – especially small- and mid-sized marketing teams drowning in content demands.”

It was out of this realisation that Chrigström’s new business, and our latest Start-up of the Week, was born in 2024.

Big Audience Machine (BAM) is an AI-powered marketing platform that “transforms business strategy into scalable, on-brand content”.

“It helps small- and mid-sized teams create, plan and publish multichannel content effortlessly, giving them big-team marketing power without the overhead,” Chrigström tells SiliconRepublic.com.

How it works

Chrigström says that BAM is mainly targeting small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) – such as in-house marketing teams, ‘solopreneurs’ and agencies managing multiple brands – that need to scale content production without scaling headcount. He says that while the demand for multichannel content has “exploded”, SMEs are stretched too thin to keep up.

“They either waste time trying to wrangle generic AI tools or spend big on agencies and freelancers,” he says. “Meanwhile, large companies have dedicated teams, agencies and sophisticated workflows – resources that smaller businesses simply don’t have.”

As explained by Chrigström, the Swedish start-up’s technology is built on a mix of large language models, custom fine-tuning and prompt engineering. A major part of the BAM platform is the Playbook, which he describes as a dynamic blueprint for a brand’s “voice, messaging and strategy”.

“You feed BAM your website, strategy docs and existing content, and it distills all of that into a structured knowledge base. From there, it generates high-quality, on-brand content across all channels, without you having to babysit the AI with endless prompts.”

How it’s going

As for current progress, Chrigström says things are progressing quickly.

“On the team side, we’ve brought together a core group of talented individuals with extensive experience in AI, product development and business strategy,” he says. “The strong interest from our growing waitlist is incredibly encouraging, and we’re focused on refining BAM to meet – and exceed – market expectations.”

According to Chrigström, the BAM team is currently building the product and working closely with “a select group of pilot customers to ensure it meets their needs”.

After a beta launch, the plan is to onboard more customer, with a broader launch planned sometime in spring.

And for the future, Chrigström says that the start-up’s overall goal is to build a “fully automated content engine”, which the team calls Autopilot.

“Right now, BAM acts as a co-pilot, helping teams create, plan and publish content efficiently. But in the future, it’ll handle everything from ideation to execution, continuously learning from performance data to optimise content strategies on its own,” he says.

“Imagine a world where businesses don’t have to worry about content production at all, where AI runs the entire marketing workflow while teams focus on strategy, creativity and big ideas.

“That’s where we’re headed.”

