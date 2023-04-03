Two Northern Irish start-ups make it into UK top 10 ranking

Derry-based Bioledger and Belfast’s Inclutech have been ranked among the UK’s ‘best and brightest’ start-ups.

Two start-ups based in Northern Ireland have been included in a list of the UK’s top 10 best early-stage tech companies.

Bioledger and Inclutech are the two Northern Irish start-ups that have been ranked as some of the UK’s ‘best and brightest’ in a latest Tech Nation ranking.

The growth platform for early-stage companies looking to scale said the selected companies span a range of industries, from AI, health and safety to law and marketing. Female founders account for half of the selected companies and seven out of 10 hail from outside London and the South East.

The other start-ups ranked are Purrmetrix, Digilab, Vidivet, Trumpet, Augnet, Stratigens, Oneshot AI and JustAccess. Together, the 10 companies featured in Tech Nation’s fifth and final Rising Stars competition have raised a total of more than £52m in investment to date.

Notable alumni of Tech Nation’s platform include Bottlepay, Skyscanner, SeedLegals, Monzo and Revolut. Over the past five years, 306 finalists and winners have raised a combined total of more than £261m.

Derry-based Bioledger provides software for biofuel supply chain traceability and compliance for businesses regulated by the EU Renewable Energy Directive, which includes oil companies, biofuel producers, agricultural producers and waste management companies.

Inclutech, another software start-up, helps people feel safe and secure in an emergency and “enables them to know what to do and when to do it”. Based in Belfast, Inclutech focuses on building greater inclusion and access using technology such as non-verbal access to emergency services.

“We feel honoured, in part, to represent Northern Ireland’s tech community, along with being delighted to share our own story in building public safety software which helps protect, preserve and predict for our citizens,” co-founder Becca Hume told The Business Post.

The two start-ups were selected out of a pool of 400 applicants for the Tech Nations ranking. The organisation will now wind down and cease operations as it completes five years of highlighting the most promising start-ups in the UK.

“Artificial intelligence and deep tech have consistently been the most prominent technology sub-sectors over the last 5 years of the competition, with big data becoming increasingly common over the last two years and mobile apps becoming less common,” a statement reads on its website.

