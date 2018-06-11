Ireland sets out stall for blockchain firms with launch of new platform

A Government-backed platform called Blockchain Ireland has been launched in a bid to showcase the country’s capabilities in the blockchain ecosystem.

Far away from the mainstream cryptocurrency craze where unsustainable mining and speculation are rampant, a flurry of start-ups has risen up to use the blockchain technology on which it is based to full effect.

Now, the Irish Government and a recent start-up arrival in Dublin, ConsenSys, have launched a new platform with the aim of creating greater cooperation between start-ups in this area, both nationally and abroad.

Simply called Blockchain Ireland, the online platform will serve as a go-to source of information on the Irish blockchain ecosystem, assisting the promotion of Ireland as a blockchain centre of excellence while looking to develop a national, European and international blockchain ecosystem.

This includes providing information on setting up a business in Ireland, available services and support for blockchain projects, and upcoming blockchain events within the country, as well as an overview of the key domestic and international stakeholders within the blockchain ecosystem.

The platform was launched today (11 June) by the Irish Blockchain Expert Group, an IDA Ireland-led forum, with additional backing from Enterprise Ireland, the Department of Finance, major figures of Ireland’s blockchain industry and community, and representatives from a number of academic institutions.

The second major blockchain group

IDA Ireland has also said that the platform will look to highlight the Irish technology sector and business environment in order to promote the country as an ideal location for blockchain-enabled business.

“This initiative will help foster an environment where ideas can be discussed, knowledge exchanged and experiences shared to strengthen the thriving blockchain industry in Ireland,” said Lory Kehoe, managing director of ConsenSys.

“A number of leading bodies in Ireland, drawn from both the private and public sector, have recognised the necessity of increased collaboration and joint promotion of blockchain technology. Blockchain Ireland is an exciting first step in positioning Ireland as a leader of a global decentralised future.”

Blockchain Ireland is now the second major group focused on the decentralised ledger technology after the Blockchain Association of Ireland, a body that describes its mission as facilitating “Irish business leaders, educators, policymakers and citizens in learning how blockchain technology can be applied to make Ireland the world’s most blockchain-literate nation”.