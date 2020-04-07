Blossom Capital launches $5m Cultivate programme for European founders

The Cultivate programme, which includes mentors such as Intercom’s Des Traynor and Spotify investor Shakil Khan, was set up to encourage entrepreneurs to pursue their business ideas despite the challenging economic circumstances.

On Tuesday (7 April), UK VC fund Blossom Capital announced the launch of its new angel programme Cultivate, in a bid to encourage founders to set up businesses despite the confusing and difficult circumstances caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Blossom Capital founder Ophelia Brown has launched the angel investment programme with other European founders including Intercom’s Des Traynor, Checkout.com’s Guillame Pousaz, Nilan Peiris of Transferwise and Spotify investor Shakil Khan.

The programme aims to kickstart an angel ecosystem in Europe to compete with the level of angel funding available in Silicon Valley, where successful start-ups trigger a cycle as alumni leave to build the next generation of unicorns, backed by experienced operators.

Investing in 20 start-ups

The programme, which last 12 months, will see Cultivate invest a total of $5m in 20 “industry-defining” start-ups from across Europe. The fund will focus on seed and pre-seed businesses. Each start-up will get an equal investment of $250,000.

Beyond capital, each founder who receives investment through the Cultivate programme will be given unprecedented access to individual angel members throughout the year to gain insight, ask advice and learn from their experiences.

Brown commented: “Europe’s tech ecosystem continues to thrive and is home to some of the greatest, most ambitious, most courageous founders in the world.

“We set up Cultivate with the aim of giving these founders as much access to capital and experience in Europe as they need to scale. Our ambition is to democratise this access and continue to help tech founders punch well above their weight on a global scale.”

In a statement, Blossom Capital said that angels can refer founders to apply for the Cultivate programme. As the investments are non-exclusive, members can also invest personal capital alongside Cultivate’s investment, as well as introduce founders to new funds.

Despite uncertainty

Although the current economy may seem difficult to thrive in, Brown insists that it offers a great opportunity to innovate.

She said: “Even in these uncertain times, there are visionaries in Europe doing ground-breaking, fundamental work and this is not the time to be scaling back on innovation. Some of the best ideas and opportunities come in times of crisis and dislocation.

“The pioneers who can rise up in the face of adversity and lead others in a common ambitious mission, will be the ones who win long term. Now, more than ever, is the time when such founders should be encouraged to take risks and we hope Cultivate makes a strong statement that we’re here to support those ambitious ideas and the founder s and teams behind them.”

Pousaz, CEO of Checkout.com said: “As CEOs, we’re keen to find and develop the next-generation of business leaders; to pay it forward, but we don’t have the time to search for and uncover these hidden gems.

“That’s why this scheme is a fantastic opportunity to not only work with Blossom but tap into their unprecedented, on-the-ground knowledge of the Europe tech ecosystem.”