Bolt makes first acquisition with Denmark’s Viggo

The deal enables Bolt’s ride-hailing operation to enter Denmark for the first time.

Bolt, the Estonian mobility start-up with operations in Ireland, has acquired Denmark’s Viggo for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will enable Bolt to bring its ride-hailing operation to Denmark for the first time and add to its existing e-bike rental service in Copenhagen.

Founded in 2019, Viggo operates a fleet of more than 300 electric vehicles (EVs) and serves 450,000 users across Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Bolt was founded in 2013 and has been gaining momentum steadily since then. In May 2024, the company secured €220m in a revolving credit facility as it prepares for a planned initial public offering (IPO).

A few months later, the company announced plans to bring new Tesla fleets to multiple European cities to boost the use of EVs.

Bolt already has a strong presence in Denmark and is strengthening its position in the country further with a new partnership with Danish taxi company, Taxi 4×27.

The deal will see Taxi 4×27’s fleet of more than 600 vehicles made available on the Bolt platform. The company’s purchase of Viggo marks its first acquisition since the company was created.

Markus Villig, founder and CEO of Bolt, said the company was impressed by Viggo’s fully electric operations.

“The acquisition means we will become the largest ride-hailing operator in Denmark. We look forward to building on Viggo’s success and bringing more innovation to the local ride-hailing market to better serve customers in Denmark.”

Kenneth Herschel, CEO of Viggo, said joining Bolt allows the company to scale its impact with “new technology, increased demand and continued commitment to quality”.

“Viggo was founded to provide a high-quality, sustainable taxi experience, and we are proud of what we have achieved,” he said.

As well as Denmark, Bolt also has a strong presence in Ireland. In 2022, the company announced a €5m investment to roll out its e-bike rental services across Irish cities and towns.

