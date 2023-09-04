Bord na Móna wants sustainable start-ups for green accelerator

The semi-state company claims that the majority of start-ups that have completed the programme experienced significant growth, both in Ireland and abroad.

Bord na Móna is looking for a new batch of sustainability-focused start-ups and SMEs to join its Accelerate Green programme.

The accelerator aims to help Irish companies that are developing products and services based on green innovation to scale up their business and help in the fight against the climate crisis. The programme will begin at the start of 2024.

Businesses that join will get access to networking, mentoring and business development opportunities, along with access to experienced senior leaders across Bord na Móna’s businesses.

Accelerate Green’s first programme was announced in March 2022, when eight Irish start-ups were selected for the programme. Bord na Móna also launched a six-week pre-accelerator later that year to help nine climate-focused start-ups sharpen their business ideas.

Eight more start-ups were selected last February, including NanobOx which won the One to Watch award at Enterprise Ireland’s Big Ideas Showcase in November last year. The start-up has developed a highly energy-efficient technology to oxygenate water using nanobubbles.

Bord na Móna CEO Tom Donnellan said the accelerator is a “tremendous opportunity” for rising green innovators to learn and scale their businesses.

“The modules and mentoring we offer as part of the programme are tailor made to help participants develop a thorough understanding of how to build a sustainable and resilient business model – an invaluable asset for all early-stage companies, and particularly those with the shared purpose of supporting a more sustainable future for Ireland through pioneering green innovations,” Donnellan said.

“I would highly recommend all businesses keen to make a difference in the sustainability sector to apply.”

Bord na Móna claims that – according to recent research – 80pc of the accelerator’s alumni saw their companies grow significantly in the 12 months following the programme, while 80pc managed to grow their operations abroad.

The deadline to apply for the latest accelerator is 10 November 2023. Start-ups that are interested can apply on the accelerator website.

