Bord na Móna selects 8 firms for its 2024 green accelerator

Bord na Móna has revealed the eight sustainability-focused businesses it has chosen for its Accelerate Green programme.

This programme is dedicated to scaling up early-stage SMEs and start-ups that are leading the response to climate action and sustainability. The accelerator launched in 2022 and has supported 25 companies since then.

After issuing a call for its latest cohort last September, the semi-state company has revealed the next eight companies it plans to support. These businesses are focused on green innovations for various industries, from renewable energy and sustainable agritech to EV charging and food fermentation.

The eight-week accelerator offers networking, mentoring and business development opportunities, along with access to experienced senior leaders across Bord na Móna’s businesses.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said the green economy offers “exciting opportunities” for Irish companies and that the Governments wants to see climate-focused entrepreneurs create “new sustainable employment opportunities”.

“As a nation we have ambitious climate action goals in place for the end of the decade as well as our net zero emissions target for 2050,” Coveney said. “Bord na Móna’s Accelerate Green programme is supporting the green innovators that will help us to meet these goals and shape a more sustainable future for our country. I would like to wish all of the participants the very best as they begin this year’s programme.”

Here is a list of the eight successful companies chosen for the latest Bord na Móna Accelerate Green programme.

ACEL Energy

Based in Monaghan, ACEL Energy offers tailored renewable services such as solar, battery storage and energy management through a co-ownership model, allowing its clients to transition to more sustainable practices without investing capital.

Voltclub Renewables

This Dublin-based company specialises in the development, sourcing, financing and construction of renewable energy projects in Ireland. It also supports businesses in powering their operations sustainably and cost-effectively.

Konree Innovation

This Galway-based deep-tech company is working on technology that helps sustainable growth in salmon production by overcoming certain barriers in an environmentally conscious manner.

Weev

Weev is a privately-owned EV charging company that installs public charging stations and offers EV services for workplaces and fleets. The Belfast-based company received a £50m pledge from Octopus Investments last year to install new EV charging infrastructure across Northern Ireland.

SomaTech

This Monaghan-based company aims to give food companies more sustainable ingredients by bringing solid-state fermentation to the food industry, enabling companies to be more circular by creating high-value ingredients.

I/O Agri

This Cavan-based company aims to bring sustainable farming practices to all areas of the farming supply chain such as ventilation, heating, milling and feeding systems. The company also provides data monitoring and reporting services.

AffinityEV

This Galway company aims to bridge the gap between EV manufacturers and energy firms by helping dealerships offer customers a comprehensive, all-inclusive package when buying an EV.

Universal Graphics

This Monaghan-based business offers branding services for companies and said it incorporates the latest technologies with specialisation in eco-friendly high-technology printing.

