Buymie to deliver more than just groceries with Woodie’s deal

An app designed by Irish start-up Buymie will allow customers in south-east Dublin to order from Woodie’s starting 10 October.

Same-day delivery service Buymie is expanding beyond just groceries to include DIY and home improvement products from Woodie’s in its latest partnership.

Through a customised app called Woodie’s Powered by Buymie, customers in south-east Dublin will be able to get personal shopping services for around 20,000 retail products from their nearest Woodie’s store – with deliveries available within as little as two hours.

This venture builds on Buymie’s UK trial with Asda Express, which saw customers in Leeds and Bristol get access to the retailer’s range of products for delivery through the Buymie app.

While the Woodie’s Powered by Buymie app will be available on app stores from the middle of next month, existing Buymie customers can also access the Woodie’s catalogue from the main app starting 10 October.

The pilot will initially run only in the south-east area of Dublin, with a view to expand nationally. Items available for delivery will initially be restricted to small to medium-sized products such as paint, tools, accessories and seasonal lines.

“We have all run out of paint during a project and done the run to Woodie’s in our overalls!” said Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie.

“This trial demonstrates Buymie’s wider ambition to bring the same-day, delivery model outside of the traditional grocery shopping space and to other areas in the wider retail sphere while continuing our commitment in delighting time-poor individuals.”

Founded in 2016, Irish start-up Buymie has seen a great deal of demand for its same-day delivery services, partnering with grocery retailers such as Dunnes Stores, Lidl and Tesco.

With a team of around 70 employees and more than 400 personal shoppers, Buymie’s business was given a big boost during the pandemic – when demand for delivery services skyrocketed.

In May of this year, Buymie raised €7m in funding from Grosvenor Food & AgTech, Act Venture Capital, Sure Valley Ventures, Haatch Ventures and HBAN to further expand its platform in Ireland and the UK.

“Our online business has seen rapid growth in recent years and this partnership allows us to further build and grow our omni-channel proposition, keeping ease and expertise at our core,” said Suzanne Quinn, Woodie’s chief commercial officer.

“This partnership with Buymie is an important step for us as we continue to find new ways to help our customers shop the way that suits them.”

