Irish data firm Caragon acquired by UK’s Agilio Software

The companies plan to combine their services to create a ‘fully automated’ management service for the dental sector.

Automated data services provider Caragon has been acquired by Agilio Software, a UK technology provider for healthcare operations.

Caragon provides software to automate services such as finance data and associate pay for primary care businesses. The Kildare-based company said it shifted focus to the UK dental sector in 2018, a market that currently makes up 95pc of its business.

The company said its automation software is an alternative to unreliable and time-consuming spreadsheets. Caragon also offers dashboards to help businesses uncover new insights through their data.

Caragon and Agilio believe the acquisition will support the growth and market expansion of both companies. Agilio plans to invest further into Caragon as its works to expand domestically and across Europe.

“Agilio and Caragon joining forces will allow us to accelerate the number of integrations we provide and create more automated solutions for our clients,” said Caragon CEO and co-founder Tony Rudden.

“Becoming part of [the] Agilio family provides us with the benefits of shared resources and a common infrastructure while retaining the freedom to enable the Caragon team to focus on what we do best – data process automation for dental corporates.”

Agilio claims it serves more than 4,000 GP practices and more than 100,000 dental professionals, providing a range of software services through its own products and the skills of acquired companies.

Agilio aims to provide its customers with new powerful data management and integration capabilities through Caragon, while the Irish-based company will receive enhanced resources and skillsets by joining the larger Agilio group.

Andy Sloan, the MD for Agilio’s dental business, said the combination of the two companies’ software will create a “fully automated end-to-end people management solution”.

“Caragon is a like-minded business with a shared view of customers being true partners and striving to add unique value to their companies,” Sloan said.

