Tech consultancy Catalyst scores €3m investment

The company, which advises companies in property and construction, will use the investment to expand across Europe and grow its software business.

Catalyst, a technical advisory and software consultancy business, has announced at €3m investment from Luas Partners.

The fresh funding will be used to support its expansion into the Nordic region and bolster its other European offices in Ireland, the UK, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Germany and France.

The company, formerly known as i3PT, was founded in 2012 and offers environmental, social and governance (ESG) consultancy, technical advice and software consultancy to its client companies, which span real estate, property and construction.

As well as expanding its European presence, Catalyst will use the new investment to explore strategic acquisitions of related firms in selected markets.

It also intends to grow its software business Obi, a digital platform that provides a centralised platform that aids design, construction and management to develop and manage greener, safer assets.

CEO Eoin Leonard said the investment will help fuel the company’s growth trajectory. “With Luas Partners, we have also gained an experienced strategic partner, and we look forward to benefitting from their expertise as we continue to grow.”

Eoin Goulding, group president of Luas Partners, said he had been following Catalyst’s journey over the last few years. “The vision, innovation and dedication of the Catalyst team aligns seamlessly with our investment philosophy and I’m excited by the ambition of the company,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team to drive the expansion of both Catalyst and Obi, whilst also accelerating their growth plans through strategic acquisitions.”

Catalyst employs more than 120 people across its nine offices. Last year, the company announced plans to create 100 new jobs across its various European locations, half of which were planned for Ireland.

