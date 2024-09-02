Catalyst’s Co-Founders programme is now open for entrepreneurs

Since launching in 2017, 863 people have joined the Co-Founders programme and formed 235 teams, with one-third of those teams continuing to work on their start-ups today.

Northern Ireland-based science and tech hub Catalyst is looking for ambitious and innovative people to join its free Co-Founders programme.

The programme is open for individuals or teams of up to three people who are open to adding an extra person to their team. The programme will begin on 22 November but applications are open today (2 September).

Co-Founders is an annual entrepreneurship programme that aims to bring people with an entrepreneurial spark together to co-found a start-up. The programme includes learning workshops, coaches, events and networking opportunities to help participants develop their skillsets and prepare for funding opportunities.

Since launching in 2017, 863 people have joined the programme and formed 235 teams. Catalyst says one-third of those teams continue to work on their start-ups today.

One of those successful start-ups is WearMatter, which is focused on creating inclusive, accessible and universally designed fashion. WearMatter took home the Inclusive Innovation award at last year’s Invent competition, which is run by Catalyst.

“Co-Founders is an entry-level pathway into entrepreneurship, welcoming participants of all backgrounds and experiences – no prior experience is needed,” said Co-Founders programme manager Claire Kelly. “There is no shortage of creative-minded individuals from all walks of life who, when given the opportunity, can create incredibly successful start-up companies that address global challenges.

“We are thrilled to bring back Co-Founders for our 11th cohort, providing these entrepreneurs with a safe and inclusive environment to explore their innovative ideas.”

Catalyst is an independent, non-profit science and technology hub that supports innovation and entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland from campuses in Belfast and Derry.

Earlier this year, NovaUCD, Furthr and Catalyst bagged spots in the inaugural Financial Times ranking of Europe’s leading start-up hubs. Catalyst was the highest ranked start-up hub from Ireland at rank 40, while Dublin’s Furthr and NovaUCD came in at 74 and 81 respectively.

