Meet the CEO scaling innovation in Ireland’s west

Marie Donnellan is the CEO of Platform94, the centre of excellence for scaling tech businesses in the west of Ireland.

Ireland has long been an attractive option for international companies looking to scale their businesses. The country’s status as a member of the EU, low corporate tax rates and access to a highly skilled and educated workforce compel companies such as Google, Apple and Meta to establish European headquarters in the region.

Looking to Ireland’s west, despite having fostered a reputation as a growing technological hub from which domestic companies and multinationals can grow, larger cities in the east and south, for example Dublin and Cork, tend to be favoured by businesses establishing themselves in Ireland.

CEO Marie Donnellan joined Platform94 in March of this year having previously worked as an audit director with EY where she supported both large multinational clients and small-to-medium indigenous businesses.

She also led the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme for the west, mid-west and north-west of Ireland, working closely with entrepreneurs throughout the region. Here she witnessed “first-hand the challenges involved in scaling globally from the west and the benefits of being part of a collaborative community of like-minded business leaders”.

“The Platform94 opportunity felt like a natural transition, building on the experiences that had equipped me with the skills and insights necessary to lead the organisation and to help businesses embrace the opportunities and challenges involved in scaling internationally,” Donnellan told SiliconRepublic.com.

Going west

For Donnellan, despite the west historically being viewed as a “disadvantaged region”, the opportunities available to scaling businesses in the west far outweigh any of the challenges. The west of Ireland has aspects that make it an attractive location for foreign and domestic businesses to innovate and grow, for example, access to a number of highly regarded universities, research centres and innovation hubs.

There is also an expectation of a high quality of life, with lower commuting times than in urban areas and career opportunities across a number of sectors, including pharmaceuticals and medtech.

On the importance of scaling infrastructure in the west, Donnellan said it is “crucial both for supporting the growth of individual businesses, but also for driving regional economic growth and advancement”.

“Businesses who are focused on scaling internationally need many supports including advanced facilities, access to key talent, access to funding, collaboration opportunities, mentorship and networking. By investing in and developing our infrastructure, we will attract more businesses to the region, create jobs and drive growth.”

The effects of improved infrastructure in the west go beyond the region itself, explained Donnellan. “Ireland is a small country that punches way above its weight internationally. We need to remove any perceived borders between counties or regions and remember that success anywhere within our island contributes to success everywhere.

“In fact, by working towards a more even distribution of economic growth, we can reduce infrastructure pressures in other parts of the country and contribute to a better standard of living for all,” she said.

Future focused

Of the barriers to scaling infrastructure in the region, Donnellan noted the challenge is in the “ability to build and retain a highly skilled talent pipeline that can keep pace with the significant rate of business expansion and inward investment”.

But the road ahead, she feels, is full of opportunities. “Sure, there are day-to-day challenges, but the future of both the organisation [Platform94] and the sector is extremely bright. The calibre of businesses in the region is outstanding and we are well positioned to help them on their international scaling journey.”

For Donnellan, it is a thrilling time to be involved in the technology industry, as the constant evolution of the sector presents seemingly limitless possibilities. “Witnessing the pace of innovation and the monumental leaps forward in terms of businesses creating hugely impactful solutions to real-world problems is incredible,” she said.

To get to where she is, Donnellan worked to build strong foundations in particular areas of expertise, constantly sought out new opportunities to expand upon her skills and knowledge, and worked hard to surround herself with impressive people, in all aspects of her life.

She would encourage anyone with similar career aspirations to be brave, have faith in their abilities and embrace change. Making an impact in any kind of leadership position is going to demand a high degree of relevant experience, but equally as crucial she found is commitment, resilience, grit and a grafter mindset.

“As for me personally, at the pace of evolution in this industry, it’s very hard to look too far ahead. Who knows what the future holds, but for now, I’m embracing each individual day and the opportunities and challenges that they bring. It’s an exciting time to be in this space, and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

