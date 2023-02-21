New accelerator to support ‘underserved’ entrepreneurs launched

The Changing Ireland Accelerator Programme funded by Google.org will support four entrepreneurs from underserved communities in scaling their ideas.

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) is now looking for four entrepreneurs solving social problems in Ireland to join its accelerator programme funded by Google.

First announced in December, the Changing Ireland Accelerator Programme is a 12-month initiative aimed at underserved social entrepreneurs needing support to accelerate their impact. It is supported by a €500,000 fund by Google.org, the search giant’s philanthropic arm.

Subgrants of €60,000 will be delivered to each of the four successful applicants through the programme partner INCO. The programme also includes tailored supports and consultancy from some of Ireland’s leading business minds.

“This programme will accelerate the social impact that is being delivered by social entrepreneurs across the island of Ireland, reaching some of our most underserved communities,” Tim Griffiths, chief executive of SEI, said at the launch today (21 February).

Applications are now open for the Changing Ireland Accelerator Programme, which will commence in June and run for 12 months thereafter.

Since its foundation in 2004, SEI has supported more than 550 social entrepreneurs across the country. Alumni of SEI programmes include Pieta House, AsIAm, Irish Community Air Ambulance, GIY, FoodCloud and the Irish Men’s Sheds Association.

Meanwhile, INCO is a global non-profit that has a presence across more than 40 countries. Since 2021, it has been leading StartSocial, an initiative supported by Google.org to provide funding and capacity-building to more than 400 social enterprises across Europe.

“Social enterprise is increasingly important in helping to solve some of society’s biggest challenges,” said Rachael Bleakley, the programme’s manager.

“That is why we are committed to supporting social entrepreneurs and are encouraging ambitious change-makers to apply to the Changing Ireland Accelerator programme.”

