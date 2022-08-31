€297m fund for European tech start-ups backed by AIB and ISIF

Johan Kampe of Claret Capital said that despite uncertainty in venture capital funding the outlook ‘remains positive’ in growth financing.

Claret Capital has raised €297m in funding for European start-ups in the technology and life sciences sectors, with contributions from AIB and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

Together, AIB and ISIF have committed €25m to the London-based private equity fund, according to the Independent.

The nearly €300m figure significantly overshoots the €250m target that Claret Capital had aimed for in its European Growth Capital Fund III, also known simply as Fund III, making it one of the biggest lenders for start-ups in Europe.

Some of the fund’s backers include long-time investors European Investment Fund, British Business Investments, RAG-Stiftung, Certior Capital and KfW Capital. There are 29 businesses in the Fund III portfolio that will benefit from this investment.

Claret said that along with the latest growth fund for start-ups, several co-investment deals offering loans of up to €50m have also been finalised to support start-ups. Together, they will see Claret pump more than €500m of capital into up to 90 companies over the next three years.

Johan Kampe, one of Claret’s managing partners, said that the fund will seek to work with leaderships teams and “disrupt” the industries they work in – ranging from enterprise software and fintech to marketplaces.

“In a market where uncertainty is impacting venture capital funding, the outlook remains positive in growth financing and we’re excited to grow our portfolio business and founders,” he said.

Apart from AIB and ISIF, some of the other institutional investors that have taken part in the latest fund and helped it exceed the target amount include Aozora Bank, Banca March and HNA, as well as some private entrepreneurs and industry experts.

“Closing above target underlines the tremendous opportunity that we have within the wider European tech and life sciences sector,” said another Claret Capital managing partner David Bateman.

“We are seeing a strong demand for our capital from Europe’s best entrepreneurs and equity investors. We look forward to supporting the companies in the fund and our new investments as they work to deliver their ground-breaking innovations to market.”

