Clubforce acquires competition management platform Comórtais

The Galway-headquartered company plans to add Comórtais’s features into its own platform to make it more competitive in Ireland, the UK and further afield.

Sports software platform Clubforce announced today (14 April) that it has acquired Irish technology firm Comórtais to add competition management to its tech offering.

Comórtais’s platform lets associations create their own league and cup competitions. Teams that use the software are provided with detailed match analysis and can add information such as goal scorers, venues, referees and directions.

It is currently used by multiple football clubs and leagues such as Sligo Rovers, the Floodlit Soccer League, AUL Dublin, Wexford Schoolboys League and Dublin District Schoolboys League.

Clubforce, meanwhile, allows sports organisations to securely process memberships, manage their data and ticket sales, send communications and raise funds online.

The Galway-headquartered company currently works with more than 2,000 clubs and partners with the GAA and FAI. It made plans to double its headcount to 40 last year on the back of a €2.5m investment.

Clubforce now plans to integrate Comórtais’s features into its own platform in a bid to increase player satisfaction and fan engagement. Clubforce CEO Noel Murray said Comórtais is traditionally used for football, but “we plan to rapidly evolve and serve other sports”.

“We’re delighted to add competition management to our portfolio of products, bringing a more complete offering to our customers and allowing us to enter a new market with the leagues,” Murray said. “The technology features we gain from this deal will make us more competitive in Ireland, the UK and further afield.”

Comórtais founder Feidhlim Byrne will remain as a consultant and adviser to Clubforce. Byrne said it was “gratifying” to receive the opportunity to scale the product beyond his means.

“I’m more than delighted to receive recognition and validation from Clubforce about the product I’ve spent the last 10 years building with Aidan Coyne,” Byrne said. “I look forward to working alongside Clubforce and seeing the technology evolve to become a game changer for clubs and leagues both at home and internationally.”

