Clubforce teams up with Rio Ferdinand’s foundation to enter UK

The Galway-based sports management platform will work with Rio Ferdinand’s foundation to support young people on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Clubforce, the Irish software platform helping sports organisations manage their data, is partnering with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation to drive inclusivity in sport.

The Rio Ferdinand Foundation is a youth and community development charity founded by the former English football player. Set up in 2012, the foundation aims to address the issues of inequality faced by Ferdinand when he was growing up.

It works with more than 10,000 youths in communities across Ireland and the UK, with hubs in Belfast, Manchester and London. Support is provided by creating spaces for young people, promoting health and wellbeing, creating inclusive communities and helping to hone skills and employability.

Partnering with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation is part of Clubforce’s broader strategy of expanding into the UK.

“Clubforce sees the value in sport as the big leveller where prejudices have always had to take a backseat,” the company wrote in a statement.

“Sport can be used as a tool for good in that it brings people joy, impacting their mental and physical wellness positively, and connecting them with a community where they are supported through friendship.”

The Galway-headquartered company has been operating since 2009. It allows sports organisations to securely process memberships, manage their data and ticket sales, send communications and raise funds online.

It currently works with more than 2,000 clubs, and partners with the GAA and FAI. It has recently been focused on expanding further.

Clubforce made plans to double its headcount to 40 last year on the back of a €2.5m investment.

In April, it then acquired Irish technology firm Comórtais to add competition management to its tech offering.

Now, its partnership with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation will help Clubforce tackle inequality faced by young people on both sides of the Irish Sea, while pushing forward with plans to expand in the UK.

“We are delighted to collaborate with a community-focused software company developing technology to promote sports participation and make sport accessible to all. We are on the same journey,” said Ferdinand.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.