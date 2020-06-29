ClubSpot introduces digital ticketing feature for GAA matches

Sports club management app ClubSpot has introduced a digital ticketing feature that will be used by Cavan GAA when the next season of football begins in August.

On Sunday (28 June), Irish sports club management app ClubSpot introduced a new digital ticketing system in conjunction with Cavan GAA , that aims to minimise the amount of contact and cash handling needed at the club gates when matches resume in August.

ClubSpot, which was recently featured as a Siliconrepublic.com Start-up of the Week, was founded in Cavan by John Hyland and investor Bernard Jackman.

The start-up aims to help sports clubs reduce their admin workload while increasing their revenues. Hyland has been working with Jackman to introduce a digital ticketing function to ClubSpot’s existing app.

Encouraging physical distancing

ClubSpot tickets help to reduce the handling of physical money and allow spectators to have a contactless entry option to sporting events. The start-up said that the decision to introduce this feature comes to instil confidence in spectators as they re-enter club grounds for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The start-up believes that its solution will assist clubs in maintaining physical distancing guidelines by enabling spectators to purchase their tickets through the Cavan GAA app to gain access to club games around the country.

To gain entry, users present their e-ticket at a club gate where a steward will scan the ticket using a smartphone to allow access. The solution was developed in partnership with Tixserve, a digital ticketing provider that counts Twickenham stadium among its customers.

Jacman commented: “With any new technology or start-up, it’s important to continue adding new features that make life easier for our clients and the introduction of our digital ticketing solution is another brilliant addition to the ClubSpot offering. We hope that this agreement with Cavan GAA is the first of many similar agreements in the near future.”

Hyland said that he is “delighted” to help Cavan GAA provide a “simple and safe solution” for the return of fans for their upcoming club championships.