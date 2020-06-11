Index Ventures invests $10m in London fintech Codat

Codat has raised $10m for its solution that simplifies interactions between small businesses and banks, which traditionally have relied on spreadsheets and emails.

On Thursday (11 June), London start-up Codat announced that it has raised $10m in funding. The start-up’s technology connects the internal systems of small businesses to banks, fintech firms and other financial institutions to enable the flow of data back and forth in real-time.

The start-up has developed an API that can directly “plug in” to the software used by small businesses, allowing financial organisations to access everything from the company’s accounting software to payment terminals to record transactions.

Codat said that the investment came from Index Ventures, the backer of payments platform Adyen, Californian fintech Plaid and free-trading app Robinhood. Index Ventures partner Jan Hammer and venture partner Stephane Kurgan will join Codat’s board.

The investment

The London business said that the funding will help it expand to the US and increase its headcount to 100 by the end of the year. Codat’s current clients include fintech and insurance companies such iZettle and Experian, as well as two of the top four UK banks.

The start-up’s solution aims to simplify and improve the existing process, which requires small businesses to share financial information over email and through Excel documents with banks.

Codat said that doing this “shifts the process” of accessing capital from being a single point-in-time approval to a more responsive, proactive and ongoing relationship between the two parties.

For banks and fintechs, the start-up’s technology allows them to scale and speed up their offerings to more small businesses. Codat said that its platform equips these institutions to understand the unique circumstances of each business, and to provide easier, faster and more tailored access to loans, insurance and other financial products.

Fixing a ‘broken’ system

Peter Lord, CEO and co-founder of Codat, said that the way small businessees interact with banks has been “broken for a long time.”

Lord said: “They operate in a system that’s clumsy and unable to scale. Reviewing balance sheets, for example, soon becomes a nightmare of data requests and manual entry. Coronavirus has exposed those weaknesses for all to see, and accelerated the urgency of digitisation.”

The CEO said that Codat is trying to shift the model from “being like exchanging letters in the post” to instead having an intelligent real-time platform that automates communication and builds trust between the parties.

The start-up was founded in 2017 by Lord, Alex Cordona and David Hoare. Cordona currently serves as chief operating officer, while Hoare is the start-up’s chief technology officer. The three co-founders worked together at what is now MarketFinance.

With backgrounds in software engineering, the co-founders saw the way business data was shared from system to system.

In a statement, the start-up said: “While consumers might enjoy the illusion of an instantaneous purchase in a shop, almost all transactions in the economy rely on a complex web of interactions under the hood – with invoices being raised, credit notes being issued and huge databases being queried. Much of this information travels via humans attaching documents to an email.”

Hammer, partner at Index Ventures said: “It’s simply luddite for so much business data to travel over email. Codat represents a huge opportunity to increase the bandwidth and speed of business interactions.

“It makes data exchanges between businesses smoother and more responsive, as it allows systems to communicate electronically and seamlessly with each other in real-time.”