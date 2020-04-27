Codota raises $12m for its code auto-complete technology

Codota has raised $12m in Series A funding for its AI technology that auto-completes the predictable aspects of writing code, to make the process easier for developers.

On Monday (27 April), Israeli start-up Codota announced that it has raised $12m in Series A funding from e.ventures and Khosla. New investors TPY Capital and Hetz Ventures also joined the round.

Founders Dror Weiss and Eran Yahav set up the company in 2015, building the platform from open source code from GitHub and StackOverflow.

To date, Codota has raised $16m in funding for its AI software for developers. In 2019, the company acquired competitor TabNine. Along with today’s funding, the start-up also announced the launch of its complete version for JavaScript, which merges Codota’s technology with TabNine’s.

Codota’s technology

The start-up’s semantic AI infrastructure was created to emulate the human understanding of computer code and is based on more than a decade worth of academic research at Israeli technological institution, the Technion.

Since Codota was founded in 2015, it claims it has analysed millions of code repositories to generate insights that can boost developer productivity. Codota compares its technology to Gmail’s Smart Compose feature.

The start-up automates all of the predictable parts of the development cycle, such as looking up syntax and applying the best practices for using common libraries, by suggesting the next piece of code the developer may need.

Codota’s platform supports all major coding languages, including Python, JavaScript, Java, C and HTML. The platform operates across popular integrated development environments (IDEs), such as VSCode, Eclipse and IntelliJ.

‘Empowering developers’

Weiss, co-founder and CEO of Codota, said: “This is a meaningful milestone towards achieving our mission of empowering every developer in the world with the absolute best AI tools, thereby redefining developer productivity and software quality.

“We’re honoured to be joined by some of the best dev-tools investors in the world and look forward to the next stage in our rapid growth.”

Tom Gieselmann, general partner at e.ventures, is set to join the start-up’s board of directors following the funding round.

Gieselmann said: “I’ve been following the developer tools market for over 20 years and believe Codota has distinguished itself as the dominant player in terms of community, product and technology.

“We are proud to support Dror and Eran no their mission to transform software development and make coding easier and more efficient for individual developers and teams within the enterprise.”