Belgian enterprise software player Collibra raises $58m in Series D round

Collibra is a leading player in data governance market.

Brussels-based start-up Collibra has raised $58m in Series D financing in a round led by Iconiq Capital and Battery Ventures.

The round also included participation from early investors such as Dawn Capital, Index Ventures and Newion Investments.

‘Data governance is evolving from a focus on compliance and regulation to one of engagement and data consumerisation’

– FELIX VAN DE MAELE

This brings the total funding in Collibra to $133m.

The investment will help it to accelerate its plans to lead the enterprise data governance and catalogue software market.

In 2017, Collibra released two new versions of its platform, delivering sophisticated yet easy-to-use data governance and catalogue functionality.

The technology takes a consumerised approach to data governance that enables business users to ‘shop’ for and find data in much the same way as they shop for products on sites such as Amazon. This allows them to spend less time looking for data and more time solving critical business challenges.

Global expansion

Collibra plans to make significant new hires in 2018 to fuel its global expansion. It has also added Silicon Valley veteran and former Marketo CEO Phil Fernandez to its board.

“Data governance is evolving from a focus on compliance and regulation to one of engagement and data consumerisation, enabling all business users across an organisation to leverage the data they need to collaborate, make strategic decisions and accelerate the move to being a digital business,” said Felix Van de Maele, CEO and co-founder of Collibra.

“This Series D investment from some of the industry’s most highly respected and successful investment firms is strong validation of the ongoing adoption of data governance as a corporate discipline. This investment also speaks volumes to our investors’ confidence in the leadership Collibra has established in the data governance space and of our continued rapid growth.”