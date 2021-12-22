Collison brothers return to back software start-up in $20m Series C round

US start-up Retool has secured the backing of ‘software luminaries’ such as the Collison brothers, bringing its valuation to $1.85bn following a modest Series C.

San Franciscan software start-up Retool revealed it has successfully closed its Series C funding round, bringing its total value to $1.85bn. It was aided by Stripe founders and Irish entrepreneurs the Collison brothers.

Founded in 2017, the company focuses on building development tools for software companies to develop their own internal software faster. Announcing its funding news, the company said that it had “partnered closely” with “software luminaries” such as its existing investors, the Collison brothers, former Github CEO Nat Friedman and former Atlassian leader Jay Simons.

In a blog post published today (22 December), to accompany the news, Retool CEO and founder David Hsu wrote that he used an unconventional approach to fundraising for the company’s Series C.

Retool raised a total of $20m in its latest funding round. According to Hsu, the start-up deliberately did not raise a high amount as to do so could potentially adversely impact its team of employees, he claimed.

Hsu said that while maximising Retool’s valuation and money raised “might feel good”, it could harm its team, which, he said was “the core constituency that got us here.”

Justifying his position, Hsu compared the IPOs of Uber and Coinbase to claim that the latter’s much lower valuation resulted in “much better returns for employees.”

He also pointed out that “Investors typically have pro-rata rights to protect their ownership stake, but employees don’t. If you look at companies that consistently raise large amounts of capital, you’ll see that employee returns suffer, because their ownership stake will get diluted substantially from their initial ownership position.”

Hsu said that Retool had tried to raise at the “right valuation, not the highest valuation possible.” The conservative fundraise of $20m was “the least amount possible” that the start-up needed to reach its goals, he claimed.

Hsu ended his blog post with an appeal for new team members to join Retool to help bring the company’s software to a wider market base. “For us to fulfil our ambitions of bringing better software to everybody, we need to make major product improvements, and acquire substantially more customers. To do that, we need the right team!”

He said the company was on the lookout for teammates who are interested “in long-term value creation, not just short term rises in valuation.”

Retool was backed by existing investors Sequoia Capital, Elad Gil, Nat Frieman, Daniel Gross, and John and Patrick Collison of Stripe. The investors also led the start-up’s Series A and B rounds.

Stripe recently announced its own small crypto engineer hiring spree back in October, which led watchers to question whether the Collisons were once again eyeing up the crypto space.

