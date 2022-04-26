Irish-founded Conjura raises €15m for e-commerce analytics platform

Co-founded by Wayflyer’s Aidan Corbett, Conjura will use the fresh investment to enhance its data analytics platform and expand in Ireland, the UK and beyond.

Conjura, the data analytics platform for e-commerce businesses, has raised €15m in Series A funding to expand its operations in Ireland and the UK.

The start-up was founded in Ireland in 2018 and now has bases in London and Dublin. One of its co-founders was Aidan Corbett, the CEO and co-founder of Irish e-commerce financing unicorn Wayflyer.

Conjura has created a cloud-based platform that gives businesses of all sizes complete visibility over their e-commerce operations. Its AI-powered real-time analytics combines data from a wide range of operations, such as warehousing and online sales, to boost business performance.

Essentially, the start-up aims to give e-commerce businesses a bird’s-eye view of operations on one, integrated platform as opposed to a set of disparate tools.

“Our unique approach to data analysis and our ability to provide full visibility into a company’s performance in one easy-to-use platform represents the next generation of e-commerce solutions,” said Fran Quilty, co-founder and CEO of Conjura.

“We are providing the tools businesses need to enhance their operational efficiency, as well as ensure they are providing the seamless digital experience today’s consumers expect.”

Quilty cited figures that consumers spent more than $175bn online with merchants in the UK last year, with sales figures expected to grow by more than 10pc in 2022 to represent a market value of at least $200bn.

“The relentless growth of e-commerce combined with rising customer expectations has meant that the need for businesses to maximise performance and differentiate themselves from their competition has never been as acute,” Quilty added.

The Series A funding round was co-led by Act Venture Capital and Middlegame Ventures, with participation from Tribal VC. Conjura will use the investment to make enhancements to its platform, broaden its operations in Ireland and the UK, and expand into several international markets.

Clients that use Conjura’s data analytics platform include emerging brands Naturecan, Wild, Saint and Sofia, Percival and CleanCo.

“[Conjura’s] strong growth to date is testament to the market opportunity and the real need for Conjura’s approach,” said Debbie Rennick, general partner at Act Venture Capital.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.