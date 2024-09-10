Content licensing start-up Contenseo scores €390,000

Co-founder Aiden Murray said the start-up is like ‘Shopify for content licensing’.

Contenseo, a new start-up born out of the Adapt research centre at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) received €390,000 funding from Enterprise Ireland.

The venture aims to connect copyright holders and publishers with people who want content to engage and grow their audiences.

Adapt is a research centre for AI-driven digital content technology, co-ordinated by TCD and co-hosted by Dublin City University. The centre has partners all across the country and is funded by Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland, the new national funding agency established through the amalgamation of Science Foundation Ireland and the Irish Research Council.

Content licensing grants buyers permission to use copyrighted material for specific purposes. In essence, it is a contract between the creator of the material who holds the licence and the buyer who seeks to use the content.

Contenseo is aimed at publishers seeking to increase web traffic, businesses aiming to populate their inbound marketing content, creators seeking content for their projects and AI developers in need of legal data. The service will also allow copyright holders to license their content and data, opening new revenue streams.

The start-up was founded by Stephen Conmy and Aiden Murray. Dr Carl Vogel will lead the project as principal investigator.

Conmy said the start-up’s system is “a place where creators can register and then license their work – including written work, video, audio, images and designs”.

Through the platform, content sellers or licensors are given a way to monetise their work. The company claims that licensors will benefit from immediate global distribution potential, enhanced SEO through authoritative backlinks, superior copyright protection and a streamlined integration.

Contenseo also said that buyers will benefit from a more affordable, faster and easier way to access high-quality content without the need to commission new work.

“The system also makes it much easier and faster for people who want to license (buy) high-quality content. And they can do so easily, by using our innovative licence finder,” said Conmy.

The licence finder feature allows buyers to request licences for content across the internet.

The digital assistant uses machine learning and natural language processing, allowing the licence finder to make the content licensing process transparent and efficient.

Co-founder Murray said: “For copyright owners and publishers of all sizes, our system simplifies licensing, the negotiation of terms, reporting and invoicing through a unified dashboard.

“We like to say, ‘it’s like Shopify for content licensing’. With Enterprise Ireland’s support and the world-class expertise in AI and machine learning within Adapt, our solution will optimise the licensing process for licensors and licensees.”

