Irish-founded construction tech start-up snapped up by Houzz

Founded by a Sydney-based Irish couple, ConX will now be integrated with Houzz Pro to speed up estimations for contractors.

ConX, an Irish-founded construction tech start-up that helps contractors make quote estimations, has been acquired by Palo Alto-based home renovation and design platform Houzz.

Founded by Dublin native Annie Slattery along with her husband Keith Moore and CTO Jonathan Clarke, Sydney-based ConX started off as a tech platform with a digital toolbox that would help building contractors find work.

Now, its estimating and tender management tools for builders and contractors will be integrated with Houzz Pro, the US company’s all-in-one marketing and business management software for builders, renovators and speciality contractors.

The combined software offering, called Houzz Pro Takeoffs, aims to help contractors do project estimations, or takeoffs, from construction plans and turn them into professional quote estimates up to 10 times faster. This increase in estimation speed is expected to reduce back-office workload for contractors and help them win more contracts in the construction and renovation industry.

“We’re excited to bring the power of ConX’s takeoff tool to contractors using Houzz Pro, and to welcome ConX customers around the world to the Houzz community,” said Alon Cohen, Houzz co-founder and president.

“Creating estimates can be incredibly time intensive for contractors. By providing fully integrated, easy-to-use Houzz Pro Takeoffs, we’re helping pros to efficiently manage and grow their businesses and spend less time on back-office work.”

Houzz Pro Takeoffs can be used by a range of professionals in the construction industry, from carpenters and roofers to electricians, plumbers and concrete contractors. The software will auto-calculate total material costs based on prices added by the user.

The software is available to subscribers in more than 10 countries across Europe, Australia, Asia and North America. Overall, Houzz software is used by more than 2.7m professionals around the world.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Houzz in their mission to create the best software for construction and design,” said Slattery, ConX’s co-founder and CEO.

“It is incredibly exciting to see ConX tools built into the end-to-end Houzz Pro offering, helping contractors around the world run efficient, profitable businesses,” she added.

Founded in 2015, ConX is based in Sydney – where Slattery and Moore have lived for more than 10 years.

In 2019, Slattery won a top award in Australia for women in tech start-ups. ConX was featured in a SiliconRepublic.com list of start-ups transforming the construction industry last year.

