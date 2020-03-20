NovaUCD’s Akkure shares Covid-19 online risk assessment tool

Akkure’s CovidMedBot offers a personalised risk assessment for anyone who has concerns about their health status, while offering guidelines for how they should proceed in treating their illness or getting a diagnosis.

On Friday (20 March), Irish digital health start-up Akkure launched a new service called CovidMedBot, which is an online personalised risk assessment and guideline tool for use during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The start-up, based at NovaUCD’s Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin (UCD) has launched the service which uses risk assessment guidelines in line with HSE recommendations. The platform also leverages advice from the WHO and CDC regarding the Covid-19 virus.

Akkure’s risk assessment tool aims to give users an idea of their status and the impact the virus could have on their health within 90 seconds. You can try it out here.

Built for a rapidly evolving situation

Akkure has said that the CovidMedBot can be used by individuals who feel uncertain and the platform will be dynamically updated based on an individual’s specific responses. Akkure allows users to repeat the assessment as many times as needed, facilitating sequential consults, “which is critical in the rapidly evolving clinical situation” according to the company.

Akkure founder Prof Oran Rigby said: “Our CovidMedBot offers an efficient and reliable service benefitting the public, corporate sector, and Irish governing bodies during this high strain period for the health service.

“The CovidMedBot’s data is based on the latest scientifically validated information from the HSE, the CDC and the WHO, along with doctors and medical experts at St Vincent’s University Hospital.”

Alleviating some of the pressure

Rigby added: “We are confident the service will put users in a better position to handle the current situation whilst alleviating the HSE of a significant amount of pressure.”

The founder advised employers and employees to use the tool to ease anxieties about the impact that the virus could have on their health and to find out what help is available and what the next recommended steps to take are.

Rigby said: “The Irish health system is currently under immense pressure. Understandably, this is a cause for worry and confusion. Rather than overwhelming GP practices in this time of crisis, the CovidMedBot can act as the first port of call by allowing patients to gauge their personal risk, and crucially, what actions they can take based on their individualised risk assessment.”

Akkure also plans to release specialised MedBots which will be available to leading hospitals and medical practices, each tailored to their individual needs to assist with triaging patients to relieve some of the pressure on the organisations during the Covid-19 outbreak.