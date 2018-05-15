Dublin mobile security player Corrata raises €1.3m

Corrata has raised €1.3m in funding to continue offering protection against the most serious threats facing enterprise mobile users today.

Corrata, which has developed a breakthrough technology for protecting smartphones and tablets from cyberattacks, has raised €1.3m in funding.

The investment in the Dublin company was led by Delta Partners.

It will use the funds primarily to support product development, as well as sales and marketing activities.

“Security-conscious organisations are increasingly concerned by mobile threats, but struggling to find solutions which deliver effective protection,” said Corrata CEO Colm Healy.

“Our award-winning technology provides the most advanced enterprise protection now available. The funding we announced today positions us on the journey towards becoming the global leader in mobile cybersecurity.”

Corrata was founded in 2016 by technology entrepreneurs Healy and Brendan McDonagh.

Patent-pending defence against attacks on mobile devices

The company’s patent-pending software enables organisations to defend against mobile threats, block malicious and inappropriate content from the web or apps, and eliminate unnecessary data usage.

Corrata’s technology provides enterprises with visibility and control over mobile devices, protecting their employees from web, device and infrastructure-based threats.

The technology combines network and device-level analytics to offer an unprecedented level of protection against the most serious threats facing enterprise mobile users today. These include SMS, messaging and app-based social engineering attacks, mobile malware, and unsecured Wi-Fi. Corrata’s technology prevents, detects and blocks such attacks in real time.

Its solution has been designed to support compliance with the soon-to-be-implemented GDPR in particular, by minimising the amount of private data collected.

“We’re delighted to be working with Colm, who led Delta investee company Xiam Technology to its successful exit to Qualcomm,” said Delta Partners’ general partner Maurice Roche.

“The strength of the technology, the quality of the team and the scale of the opportunity makes this an ideal investment opportunity for Delta.”