Corrata: Protecting employee mobile devices from cyberthreats

Founded in 2016, this cybersecurity start-up uses on-device network traffic inspection to secure mobile devices from cyberthreats.

In recent years, the rapid development of the threat landscape has signalled a change in how businesses view cybersecurity.

As organisations face advanced, modern cyberattacks – aided and enhanced by disruptive tech such as artificial intelligence – experts say C-suite executives are now starting to view cyber risks as business risks. And with that, the importance of adequate cyber hygiene across all levels of a business is growing.

A number of factors are critical in securing a workforce’s cyber hygiene, such as awareness, training, communication and proactive behaviour. But another important component requires attention to keep companies on the cutting edge of cyber defence – secure technology and tools.

One company hoping to lead the charge on securing employee devices is our Start-up of the Week, Corrata.

Corrata is a mobile security start-up that has developed software to protect employee mobile phones, tablets and enterprise applications from cyberthreats.

“With digital transformation and the shift to cloud, mobile devices now have extensive access to sensitive enterprise data – but lack the robust security controls of traditional endpoints,” says Colm Healy, CEO and co-founder of the start-up.

“Corrata addresses this critical security gap with an enterprise-grade solution designed to protect against advanced spyware, communication interception and phishing attacks across SMS, WhatsApp, Teams and other messaging platforms.”

How it started

Healy co-founded Corrata in 2016 with Brendan McDonagh, who holds the position of chair at the company.

Both Healy and McDonagh have previous experience as start-up founders.

In 2000, Healy co-founded smartphone software company Xiam Technologies, which was acquired by Qualcomm in 2008. Also in 2000, McDonagh co-founded Arantech, which was acquired by Tektronix in 2009.

With this valuable entrepreneurial experience, as well as 25 years of experience in the mobile technology space, Healy and McDonagh joined together to bring Corrata’s software to life.

But how does Corrata’s software work?

As Healy explains to SiliconRepublic.com, the company’s software solution uses on-device network traffic inspection to secure mobile devices from cyberthreats.

“Previously such protection was only possible with the use of cumbersome VPN and secure gateway products,” he says. “Because of the negative user experience and privacy impacts of these technologies, they were rarely deployed, leaving the vast majority of employee mobile devices unprotected.

“By performing the inspection of network traffic on the device, Corrata was able to avoid re-routing device traffic through ‘choke points’ and to eliminate the need for enterprises to collect extensive data about their employees’ mobile usage.”

How it’s going

Like any other budding start-up, Corrata has faced its share of challenges. However, the company has also faced obstacles unique to entrepreneurs trying to break into the cybersecurity market.

“In cybersecurity, it can be difficult for organisations to distinguish between solutions that offer robust protection against real-world threats and those whose which are easily bypassed by attackers,” says Healy. “One of our biggest challenges has been to find ways to cut through the ‘noisy’ environment that this creates for information security teams.

“[The ultimate goal is] to have our approach recognised as the safest, most privacy sensitive and effective way to protecting mobile devices and the sensitive data they access from cyberattacks.”

Since its establishment nearly a decade ago, Corrata has seen considerable success, according to Healy.

The company’s user base has expanded in recent years and today, Corrata’s tech is used by “hundreds” of enterprises in Europe and North America to protect their employees’ mobile devices.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.