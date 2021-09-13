Icelandic women-led VC Crowberry Capital closes €76m funding pool

The company said that this fund would help support companies ‘overlooked by others in our space’ across the Nordic regions.

The women-led Icelandic venture capital fund Crowberry Capital has announced a €76 seed fund which will be used to support start-ups in the Nordic region.

The company also said that it plans to raise another €30m in July of 2022. Crowberry Capital has already run a funding round in 2017 which supported 15 businesses with a total $40m fund. Of the companies supported, 33pc had women CEOs.

Crowberry Capital focuses on supporting businesses in emerging tech sectors, with a particular emphasis on encouraging inclusivity. In the past, it has supported software, games, consumer and health tech companies.

“An incorrect assumption is that because we are women, we are only interested in supporting female founders,” said Hekla Arnardottir, a founding partner of Crowberry Capital.

“As our investment record shows, we support companies because they are game changers, irrespective of the gender of their senior team members. However, we also benefit, as an all-female team, from a circumspection which means that we can see potential in businesses and sectors which are typically overlooked by others in our space.

“Inclusivity is good for business, and through being open and approachable, your deal flow multiplies in parallel to your talent pool, and businesses are built with a broader potential user base. It’s crazy that in 2020, female-led start-ups received just 2.3pc of venture capital funding, yet Crowberry considers this to be an opportunity: where the Nordics lead in gender equality on a societal level, we want to show that the region can also show the way in terms of inventive venture support.”

The European Investment Fund (EIF) was the central backer of this round, providing €20m to Blackberry Capital. The EIF supports Europe’s micro, small and medium-sized businesses by helping them to access finance. This investment was supported by the InnovFin Equity through backing from the European Union under Horizon 2020.

Other supporters in this funding included Icelandic pension funds, several family offices, and investors including David Helgason, founder of Unity Technologies.

Alain Godard, the chief executive of the EIF, said: “In recent years, the level of venture capital funding in Iceland has steadily grown and Crowberry has emerged as a very credible venture capital manager. The team is well positioned to leverage the clear gender gap identified in venture capital funding which, in itself, represents a strong market opportunity.

“The EIF takes pride in supporting underserved market segments directly but also indirectly, by building up equity ecosystems, providing structuring insight and helping to improve investment readiness. We value and support diversity, and this investment represents an example of how women can break down barriers and create opportunities for venturing into investments and entrepreneurship roles.”

