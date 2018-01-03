Dan Kiely invests €200,000 in flexible working start-up Abodoo

Abodoo gets a helping hand from Dan Kiely, one of Ireland’s most successful entrepreneurs.

Dan Kiely is investing €200,000 in Gorey-based flexible working start-up Abodoo, one of his first investments since selling Voxpro, the company he co-founded, last year.

Now trading as ‘Voxpro – powered by Telus International’, the company was acquired in 2017 by Canadian outsourcing giant Telus International for €150m.

‘His investment will support our expansion into the UK and other European markets’

– VANESSA TIERNEY

Kiely and his wife Linda founded Voxpro above a pub in Cork in 2002 and it has grown to become a major employer of more than 2,700 people, serving clients such as Airbnb and Google from offices in Dublin, Cork, Folsom in California, Athens in Georgia as well as Bucharest and Manila.

Flexible-working revolution

Abodoo is a free-to-access, dedicated website promoting remote and flexible career opportunities.

Since its launch, it has established partnerships with leading employers, offering remote and flexible career opportunities nationwide.

Abodoo plans to expand to the UK and other European markets this year. The company has attracted support from IDA Ireland and Open Eir, in addition to the investment by Kiely.

“Dan has followed Abodoo since our establishment and, like us, he believes smart working is the future,” said Abodoo co-founder Vanessa Tierney.

“His investment will support our expansion into the UK and other European markets.

“Dan’s international experience will be invaluable to us as we grow. Candidates are already registering with us from around the world. With Dan’s guidance, we’ll be able to capitalise on this through regional and in-country presence and international marketing.”