Data centre firm Evroc raises €50m to fund European tech independence

The start-up aims to ‘fuel the growth of Europe’s sovereign hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure’.

Evroc, a Sweden-based data centre start-up, has raised more than €50m in funding, supported by lead investor Blisce and existing investors EQT Ventures and Norrsken VC. UK-based Giant Ventures also participated in the Series A funding round.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Evroc also has development offices in France and the UK, and described 2025 as a “transformative year” for the company. It plans to use the funds to launch an AI factory in Mougins, France and to acquire land for a flagship AI data centre in Stockholm, Sweden.

A significant aspect of Evroc’s mission is to advance European digital sovereignty and growth and to enable the region to rival its US counterparts when it comes to technological innovation and autonomy, in areas such as cloud and AI. The start-up intends to operate 10 hyperscale data centres, employing more than 10,000 people across Europe, by 2030.

Mattias Åström, the founder and CEO of Evroc, commented: “2025 will be a formative year for Evroc. With the recent announcements of our AI factory in France and our plans for an AI data center in Stockholm, this financing round has been instrumental in laying the foundation for our next phase of growth.

“Support from existing investors EQT Ventures and Norrsken VC, together with our new investors Blisce and Giant Ventures will be essential to drive our European expansion. Together, we aim to build a secure, sovereign and sustainable cloud and AI platform for Europe, and thereby empower the next generation of EU start-ups, fueling job creation and driving economic growth.”

Blisce’s founder and CEO, Alexandre Mars also noted the importance of Europe becoming a technologically independent continent, stating, “For too long, the European cloud and AI landscape has been dominated by foreign players. It is time for a European champion to rise and challenge the status quo.

“With Evroc, Europe is taking a decisive step toward securing its digital sovereignty, shielding the continent from rising geopolitical tensions.”

