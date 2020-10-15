7 data science start-ups worth keeping an eye on

We take a look at seven start-ups developing interesting technologies using data science.

It’s currently Data Science Week here on Siliconrepublic.com, so to mark the occasion we’re taking a look at seven start-ups seeking ways to solve a variety of problems using data science.

Among our selection of start-ups is a business that wants to make machine learning an accessible tool for anybody who’s interested in it; a handy data extraction technology; and a company using analytics to monitor and take early action against skin cancer.

Apheris

Apheris is a Berlin-based AI start-up that was founded in 2019 by Robin Rohm and Michael Hoh. The two founders have set out to empower companies to run analytics on decentralised datasets. Investors in the start-up include LocalGlobe, Dig Ventures and former Google CFO, Patrick Pichette, among others.

German #deeptech #startup @apheris_AI lands €2.5 million in a round led by @localglobevc 🚀

The team aims to help enterprises collaborate on, share and analyse data securely 👍https://t.co/71BwNu8ubT — EU-Startups (@EU_Startups) August 20, 2020

Apheris has created a technology that enables companies to collaborate securely and build privacy-preserving data ecosystems. The product uses cryptographic technologies, which Apheris believes to be mathematically proven to ensure records cannot be reconstructed.

With Apheris, data stays local and under the full control of the data owners, while the start-ups brings the computations to the data. The firm has geared its platform towards industries including pharmaceuticals; chemistry; manufacturing; insurance; cybersecurity; and telecoms.

BigML

Headquartered in Oregon, BigML was founded in 2011 by Adam Ashenfelter, Francisco J Martin, Jos Verwoerd, Jose Antonio Ortega, Justin Donaldson and Tom Dietterich. When BigML was launched, the company’s goal was to design and build an accessible platform that would make machine learning accessible to everyone.

The company has built a consumable, programmable and scalable machine learning platform that makes it easier to solve and automate classification, regression, time series forecasting, cluster analysis, anomaly detection, association discovery and topic modelling tasks.

According to BigML, the start-up’s technology has been used by more than 131,000 users. The start-up also promotes machine learning in academia through its education programme, which reaches more than 600 universities.

Cinnamon AI

Tokyo-based Cinnamon AI was founded in 2012 by Haime Hotta, Hiroaki Kitano, Miku Hirano, Mori Aki and Yoshiaki Ieda. The company counts Mizuho Corporate Bank, SBI Investment, CyberAgent Capital and Sparx Group among its investors.

The company has created an AI-powered document reader that can automate data extraction from unstructured documents. The technology is primarily targeted towards financial services and it aims to eliminate repetitive tasks to extend human potential.

In addition to the company’s Asian presence, with offices in Tokyo, Vietnam and Taiwan, the firm began expansion into the US in 2018. The firm opened an office in San Mateo to fuel development of its AI platform and products.

In addition to the company’s data extraction tool, it has also built a product called the Lapis Engine, which is a recommendation engine that matches users with products in a variety of verticals; as well as a chatbot that supports natural language, entitled Rossa Voice. Rossa Voice was designed to transcribe records at call centres.

Dataiku

Dataiku is a New York-headquartered start-up that was founded by Clément Stenac, Florian Douetteau, Marc Batty and Thomas Cabrol in 2013. The start-up has built a centralised data platform that supports businesses working with analytics at scale and enterprise AI.

In this story, see how @Buildertrend used Dataiku to reduce #modeldeployment time to three hours instead of three days, contributing to a 60% churn reduction for a targeted customer cohort. | https://t.co/LmSjn7zXs9 | #dataprojects #churnreductionmodel #datatoinsights — Dataiku (@dataiku) October 8, 2020

The company’s goal is to bring data analysts, engineers and scientists together to create self-service analytics, while operationalising machine learning. Analysts, scientists and engineers can collaborate on the platform to explore, prototype, build and deliver their own data products more efficiently.

The company counts Unilever, General Electric (GE) and Comcast among its customers. Dataiku’s goal is to help clients grow along with the data they’re collecting to help ensure more opportunities for business-impacting models and creative solutions, enabling teams to work faster and smarter.

DataKitchen

Headquartered in Boston, DataKitchen was co-founded by Christopher Bergh, Eric Estabrooks and Gil Bengiat in 2013.

The company has built an end-to-end data-ops platform that automates the people, tools and environments in a data analytics organisation – covering everything from orchestration, testing and monitoring to development and deployment.

Are you ready to start #DataOps? We can help you get started. https://t.co/lLlmXp0fk5 pic.twitter.com/VsoJbkm8qO — DataKitchen (@datakitchen_io) October 5, 2020

The technology aims to help data analytics businesses orchestrate with their favourite tools; reduce errors through automated tests at every node in the development and production pipeline; create repeatable work environments to help teams make changes and experiment without breaking production; and deploy new features with the push of a button.

DataRobot

DataRobot is another Boston-based business that has created AI technology and return on investment (ROI) enablement services for businesses competing in what the firm describes as today’s “intelligence revolution.”

Are your #AI projects set up for success? Or are they set up for failure? Do you know how to tell the difference? Your guide to avoiding common data science fails ➡️ https://t.co/dRrbUQiqYg pic.twitter.com/UtUXKyLHyF — DataRobot (@DataRobot) October 6, 2020

The start-up was founded in 2012 by Jeremy Achin and Thomas DeGodoy and in the years since, DataRobot has gone on to raise $431m in funding. Its most recent funding round was led by Sapphire Ventures in September 2019, with the aim of furthering the development of DataRobot’s platform.

DataRobot’s technology has been used by companies such as Walmart Canada, Deloitte, Kroger, Humana and Hearst Magazines. The platform can be used by executives and analytics leaders, data scientists, business analysts, software engineers and IT operations.

Skin Analytics

Skin Analytics is a London-based start-up that was founded by Neil Daly in 2012. The start-up has developed and medically tested an AI platform that aims to detect skin cancer earlier, to help those who need medica help get it sooner while giving peace of mind to those who don’t need medical assistance.

Neil Daly, CEO of Skin Analytics, explains how to identify skin cancers early, reduce the dependence on dermatology resources and number of hospital patients is a critical breakthrough. https://t.co/zPhrpBy9bS #healthcare #skincancerprevention #healthtech #nhs #digitalhealth pic.twitter.com/4SNH7FhphT — Skin Analytics (@SkinAnalytics) September 28, 2020

The start-up’s technology builds a digital history of each user’s skin so that doctors can measure, track and better understand a patient’s skin. The company has won awards from the NHS Innovation Accelerator, Digital Health London, Catapult Digital and UK Business Angels Association.

Skin Analytics also has a partnership with Bua health insurance to provide remote skin assessment services to the insurance company’s customers. In September 2020, the firm closed a £4m Series A round, which will fund the start-up’s expansion into the US after it was awarded the Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA as part of a programme designed to fast-track technologies that could have an impact on the nation’s health.

