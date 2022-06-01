Data start-up Manta to scale European operation from its new Dublin office

US-headquartered, Czech-founded data lineage company Manta’s CEO said the Dublin office would play a critical role in growing its customer success teams.

Czech-founded IT start-up Manta is expanding into Ireland following its $35m Series B fund raise. The company is opening a new office in Dublin, which will function as a “co-working space” according to its CEO, Tomas Kratky.

“The Dublin office will play a critical role in growing our customer success teams as we expand our presence in Europe,” Kratky told SiliconRepublic.com.

Dublin is one of the company’s two chosen destinations from which to scale its European operations. The other is Lisbon in Portugal. Manta was founded in Prague before moving to the US, where it expanded rapidly.

The company’s automated data lineage platform lets clients visualise and track data on a level that fits their needs.

“We’ve seen a huge influx of customer demand and almost all of our accrued investments will go toward scaling Manta over the next two to three years,” said Kratky.

“Our priority was to find a location with great sales and technical talent, great English speakers but also with people speaking other major languages. Dublin was the perfect fit for us.”

Manta has global hiring plans

Kratky said that Manta has “global hiring plans”, albeit no concrete plan for its Ireland hub yet.

“The talent market today is extremely challenging and one of the key reasons for opening multiple locations is to have the opportunity to search for people in more than one place.

“Our number one priority was to find a very nice place that people will enjoy going to, a place that supports teamwork and collaboration. We are a very lean organisation and try not to overthink things. We plan to stay here until we have a much bigger team, then we can start looking for something more traditional,” he concluded.

Manta’s Series B funding round was led by Forestay Capital, with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.io, Senovo, Credo Ventures, Dan Fougere and new investor European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Opening its Dublin and Lisbon offices brings the company’s total number of offices to five. It employs more than 150 people worldwide.

The start-up is not the first to select Dublin for its expansion plans. US-headquartered corporate gifting platform Sendoso announced its plan to open a new office in the Irish capital last September. Last April, software start-up Productboard revealed its plans for a Dublin office.

