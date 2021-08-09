Have a tech start-up idea? DCU’s Fusion Programme is looking for you

The programme is looking to bring experienced entrepreneurs and researchers together to spin out new tech companies.

Dublin City University (DCU) is calling on entrepreneurs with a tech idea to get involved with its Fusion Programme, which helps connect applicants to the expertise and funding needed to spin out a new company.

The 18-month programme is open to experienced entrepreneurs who have an idea that has commercial potential but needs fine-tuning. They are matched with university researchers and supported with grant funding, as well as training and support resources.

‘This new initiative combines the insights of experienced entrepreneurs with DCU’s world-class researchers in an increasingly digital world’

– RICHARD STOKES

“The formula for building a successful start-up is always complex. Many people have great ideas and an entrepreneurial mindset but don’t have access to technical skills and funding to bring it all together,” said Paddy O’Boyle, director of business development at DCU Invent, the university’s commercialisation and technology transfer unit.

“Unlike other programmes out there, the Fusion Programme is tailored to meet the needs of each business idea. We look at a range of supports, including assistance with business and financial planning, pitch coaching, introductions to investors and mentoring by senior researchers and business leaders.”

Entrepreneurs do not need to have a connection to DCU to take part in the Fusion Programme, which enables the university to find new entrepreneurs and innovations from outside the academic environment.

“DCU has been funding projects to create new start-up companies for many years. We have a strong track record of successful spin-outs and a pipeline of great projects. The Fusion programme will help accelerate this,” said Richard Stokes, director of commercialisation at DCU and CEO of DCU Invent.

“Innovation at DCU has flourished because of our commitment to working on ideas and problems defined by our partners. This new initiative from Ireland’s university of enterprise combines the insights of experienced entrepreneurs with DCU’s world-class researchers in an increasingly digital world.”

Many tech start-ups have emerged from the university over the years. One such spin-out is software start-up Exit Entry, led by CEO and founder Lewize Crothers, which is a data-led company connecting students with employment opportunities worldwide.