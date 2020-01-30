Irish chipmaker Decawave snapped up in mega deal worth $400m

After almost 13 years of business, Dublin-based Decawave has announced it will be acquired by the US company, Qorvo.

Decawave, the Irish fabless semiconductor seen increasingly as a global player in technology related to the internet of things (IoT) and consumer commerce, has been snapped up by Qorvo that includes Apple among its customers. The Irish Times said that the deal is estimated to be worth around $400m (€363m).

The deal was announced this morning (30 January) with expectations that as part of the US firm, Decawave could see greater market penetration for its Impulse-radio ultra-wideband (IR-UWB) technology.

IR-UWB is talked about as one of the next essential component technologies, like GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Already shipped in many smartphones and cars, IR-UWB provides highly accurate location services, secure communications and advanced analytics.

Decawave was launched in 2007 by current CEO Ciaran Connell and CTO Michael McLaughlin and was seen as a means of bringing a technology to market with the same impact as GPS had in the 1990s.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Decawave by Qorvo,” O’Connell said. “Joining forces with Qorvo’s leading expertise in radiofrequency technology, their experience in serving very high-volume markets like mobile but also the thousands of customers in industrial and enterprise, is, for Decawave, a perfect combination to scale and further accelerate the adoption of IR-UWB.”

Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo mobile products, added: “We’re very pleased to welcome the Decawave team, which we believe will enhance Qorvo’s product and technology leadership while expanding new opportunities in mobile, automotive and IoT.

“We look forward to building on the ground-breaking work that Decawave has done and helping to drive new applications and businesses using their unique UWB capability.”

Since it was founded, Decawave has raised more than $60m, of which $30m was announced as part of a single round in 2018 that also created 100 jobs for the company. It’s understood that Qorvo had set aside $500m for a number of acquisitions, of which Decawave was seen as the key purchase.