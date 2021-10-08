Sligo set to get new digital gaming hub worth €1.9m as sod finally turned

Turning the sod at the digital gaming hub site, the Tánaiste said it would ‘further enhance the North West’s reputation’ among tech companies.

The first sod is due to be turned today (8 October) on the site of a new €1.9m digital gaming hub in Strandhill, Co Sligo.

The hub will be constructed near the town’s existing Strand Campus Enterprise Hub, which serves tech and digital companies through its meeting space, mail drop and hot-desking facilities.

The project originally was announced several years ago.

The hub is being funded by the Government and Enterprise Ireland’s Regional Enterprise Development Fund. It will provide a flexible workspace for companies working in the digital gaming sector.

Turning the sod, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Today is an important day for Sligo which will further enhance the North West’s reputation as a location of choice for technology companies across the globe.”

Varadkar added that the hub would provide “workspace, mentoring and access to various programmes to help entrepreneurs start and scale innovative tech businesses.”

He also highlighted the hub’s proximity to IT Sligo, adding that there would be potential for collaboration and “knowledge sharing” between the two down the line.

“The digital gaming sector employs around 2,000 people in Ireland but with the overall industry worldwide worth an estimated $300bn, there is huge potential for growth,” Varadkar said.

Targets are already in place for when the hub opens, which will see the creation of 100 new jobs on site. The jobs will be based across 20 different companies and a further 40 companies will be supported through the establishment of a digital games cluster in the North West, to be created around the Strand Campus area.

According to Enterprise Ireland’s regional director for the North East and North West, Aidan McKenna, supporting “innovative regional start-ups is a huge focus” for Enterprise Ireland.

“We look forward to working with the entrepreneurs that will nurture and develop their business ideas as they come through this new collaboration hub at Strand Campus,” he said.

Vincent Nally, chairperson of the Sligo County Enterprise Fund, which works with Strand Campus said that Ireland “has a huge reputation internationally in the ICT and digital fields.”

“This investment through Enterprise Ireland is a vote of confidence not only in Strand Campus, but in the Government’s decision to designate Sligo as a regional growth centre under Project 2040,” he concluded, citing the Government’s long-term growth plan.

