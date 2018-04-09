Europe-wide call for digital health incubator at Trinity College Dublin

Validator is an eight-week intensive incubator programme for early-stage start-ups from all over Europe to explore the opportunities of their healthtech idea.

Trinity Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub is running a summer digital health boot camp called Validator with its partner EIT Health.

The full-time intensive incubator is designed to enable early-stage digital health start-ups to validate their business idea and find their product or market fit in Europe.

Start-ups with at least two people or a maximum of four will be accepted.

Due to the short nature of the programme, projects requiring clinical validation will not be considered.

By the end of the programme, start-ups will be in a position to show clear proof of commercial opportunity and a path to profitability.

Validate your digital health idea

The Validator boot camp will be hosted at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) – ranked by PitchBook as Europe’s top university for producing entrepreneurs – from 18 June to 27 July.

Applications must be made by Sunday 15 April through the EIT Health website.

“The programme is designed to help them to discover and validate their ideas, market potential, business model and beachhead customer,” a spokesperson for the programme told Siliconrepublic.com.

“During the final two weeks, the 10 teams will tour four additional healthtech hubs across Europe for multi-market validation and [to] establish global scalability.

Global healthcare expenditure is expected to reach $9.17trn by 2020, according to MarketLine.

Opportunities for efficiencies are infinite in health systems that are under increasing pressure due to growing populations that are ageing rapidly.

All digital technologies – automation, AI, machine learning, IoT, AR, VR, blockchain, robotics etc – have the potential to have a profound impact on healthcare.

The TCD spokesperson said the hub is seeking “digital health start-ups that see opportunities in the complicated global healthcare system and use digital technologies to tackle them”.

They added: “We are targeting health entrepreneurs from throughout Europe with digital innovation designed to promote healthy living, support active ageing and improve healthcare systems.

“The product solution should be scalable with the potential to be successfully marketed globally.”