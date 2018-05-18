Belfast’s DisplayNote Technologies raises £1.1m

DisplayNote Technologies is set to accelerate global expansion after funding injection.
DisplayNote Technologies has raised £1.1m in a funding round led by the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund (Northern Ireland), taking its total investment in the Belfast firm to £2m.
Founded in 2012, DisplayNote has secured multimillion-pound contracts with global blue-chip customers including NEC, Dell and Vodafone.
‘We recognise the world-class innovation within DisplayNote products, enabling people across the globe to collaborate in real time, simply and effectively’
– JAYNE BRADY
The company will use this investment for key hires as it builds upon its international customer base across the US, Europe and Asia.
Present, share, connect
“This investment will allow us to bring new products to market, invest further in R&D, and grow our team as we continue to expand our global OEM and enterprise customer base,” said Paul Brown, CEO of DisplayNote Technologies.
The company, previously a Siliconrepublic.com Start-up of the Week, builds software to make it easier for people to present, share, connect and collaborate in real time across large-format displays, desktop and mobile devices.
It has partnered with some of the world’s largest manufacturers of display technology, including BenQ, NEC and Sahara.
Its products are now available in 22 languages, distributed globally and have been deployed on 3m devices worldwide.
“We recognise the world-class innovation within DisplayNote products, enabling people across the globe to collaborate in real time, simply and effectively,” said Jayne Brady, partner at Kernel Capital.