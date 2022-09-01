Irish online mortgage broker Doddl.ie gets seven-figure funding boost

Doddl.ie founder and CEO Martina Hennessy said the start-up benefitted from a change in the way customers engage with financial services platforms.

Dublin-headquartered digital mortgage broker Doddl.ie has secured a seven-figure investment from backers such as Sláinte Healthcare founder Andrew Murphy.

Doddl.ie was launched in 2019. Its platform provides access to eight different lenders for buyers, mortgage switchers and movers, and it plans to use the fresh investment to further accelerate and grow its brand.

The start-up is led by mortgage expert Martina Hennessy, Gráinne Forbes and a senior management team of experienced banking, property and technology professionals. Since its launch, it has assisted customers with more than €1bn in residential mortgage applications. It employs more than 40 staff.

The funding round saw participation from NSN Investments, controlled by Steven Scott and Michael Nolan, and Murphy’s Merleview Limited.

Hennessy, Doddl.ie’s founder and CEO, described the funding as “a great endorsement” of the business and of the company’s team. She added that it will enable Doddl.ie to further develop and expand its product.

“It will allow us to further develop our mortgage offering and to deliver a world-class digital experience to our customers by implementing the latest technologies, from open banking to artificial intelligence.”

Hennessy also said that Doddl.ie’s growth is a sign that the way customers engage with financial services providers is changing.

“Financial products can be intimidating, and we see a huge opportunity to support Irish consumers through the challenging home buying process by making the mortgage application experience simpler, less stressful and more transparent.”

Doddl.ie is a trading name of Mortgage Horizons Ltd, which has been operating as a mortgage broker in Ireland for more than 16 years. It is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

NSN Investments and Merleview will now appoint directors to Mortgage Horizon’s board.

