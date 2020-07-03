Irish start-up launches online toolkit for learners with dyslexia

Dyslex.ie has launched a software platform that aims to maximise reading speed for learners with dyslexia.

This week, social enterprise start-up Dyslex.ie launched its software solution in Ireland. The platform, which has been backed by Enterprise Ireland, aims to support learners with dyslexia through an online toolkit.

Dyslex.ie provides learners with dyslexia with online tools to help them maximise reading speed and minimise errors. It’s now available online and is offering a free ten-week trial for all users. Users on the platform begin by competing a survey to identify their form of dyslexia and how best to accommodate their needs.

The start-up then gathers the information to tailor its software to support the user, applying features and alterations that support more accurate reading for that person.

Dyslex.ie was set up by Dublin City University (DCU) computer science student Kevin Cogan, who realised there was a lack of online tools to support the dyslexic community.

According to the Dyslexia Association of Ireland, dyslexia affects approximately one in 10 people in Ireland and is one of the most common learning difficulties.

Setting up Dyslex.ie

Already, Cogan’s start-up has received attention and funding from Enterprise Ireland and the Social Innovation Fund. The start-up also won Citibank’s Pathways to Progress programme and won Enactus DCU. Later this year, Dyslex.ie will go on to represent Ireland at the Enactus World Cup.

Dylsex.ie’s software is available as an add-on to web-browsers, initially for a ten-week free trial period. Cogan hopes to offer the services through an annual subscription later on, with specific rates available for schools, corporates and personal use.

Individual plans will start from €2 per month, will school subscriptions will be available from €6 annually. Dyslex.ie aims to make its technology available to all Irish universities for free, in recognition of the challenges remote learning will create for many students.

“Many students and adult learners are too embarrassed to admit they have dyslexia and instead do not put themselves forward for courses or positions that they deem too language-focused,” Cogan said.

Resources and tools

Through his research, Cogan found that there were limited resources and material to support people with dyslexia in Ireland, so he began looking into how technology could help this group of people.

“The end result is this intuitive and automatic software that is suitable for all ages and abilities. It includes many easy-to-use features such as changing the size and colour of the page you are reading, the amount of words on a line, the background colour, and it even highlights the line you are reading so you don’t lose track of where you are reading from,” Cogan said.

The founder added: “Dyslex.ie is more than just a software, instead it is a community helping each other to thrive and prosper while embracing our unique differences.”

Rosie Bissett, CEO of Dyslexia Association of Ireland, said: “Developments in technology provide essential support to learners with dyslexia and in a changing educational landscape, it is terrific to see young students working to develop online tools to empower this community and help raise wider awareness of dyslexia.”