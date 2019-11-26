The European Business Angel Network’s 2020 congress will be held in Cork

EBAN 2020, which features a series of keynotes, panel discussions and seminars, will be hosted by CorkBIC.

Cork has been selected as the destination for the 21st annual congress of the European Business Angel Network (EBAN).

Announced at an event in Brussels on Monday (25 November), it was revealed that the EBAN 2020 congress will take place between 10 and 12 June, with more than 300 business leaders, early-stage investors, business angels, VCs, entrepreneurs, accelerators, seed funds and start-ups heading to Cork.

The event will be hosted by CorkBIC with support from Cork City Council and Cork County Council. The event will feature a series of keynotes, panel discussions, networking opportunities and seminars.

Events planned for EBAN 2020

Organisers said that investor and entrepreneur-led workshops will celebrate the benefits and advantages of collaboration between investors and entrepreneurs.

Panel discussions will explore topics such as creative and impact investing and cross-border investments, focusing on leadership and authenticity, while breakout sessions will challenge how new technology in the spheres of the life sciences, agriculture, maritime and blockchain can shape the future.

Investor-ready start-ups will also have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of angel investors, VCs and entrepreneurs.

Previously held cities such as in Helsinki, Malaga and Sofia, EBAN Cork 2020 will attract delegates from across the world looking to engage with experienced company founders, entrepreneurs, investors and trailblazers in the start-up and scale-up sphere.

‘A significant opportunity’

Michael O’Connor, CEO of CorkBIC and EBAN board member, said that it is “a significant opportunity for Cork” to partner with EBAN and host “this unique European business event”.

The keynotes will be led by Dr Hermann Hauser, serial entrepreneur, angel investor and co-founder of Amadeus Capital. Hauser has developed and financed more than 150 tech companies.

Also present will be angel investor and entrepreneur Peter Cowley, whose track record includes investment in more than 70 early-stage companies, and entrepreneur and international telecommunications expert Candace Johnson.

‘A city with a progressive outlook’

Cowley, who is also president of EBAN, said: “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective as an entrepreneur and investor with delegates attending EBAN 2020.

“Hopefully by sharing my experience and even perhaps a war story or two, I can help improve the journeys of start-ups by educating angels and entrepreneurs to make fewer mistakes, work better together and create environments that yield more successful exits.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney added: “Cork has already proven itself as a city with a progressive outlook, thanks to the support provided to the hundreds of industries that have chosen to establish themselves in Cork.

“EBAN 2020 is yet another opportunity to showcase the opportunities for collaboration and expansion available here in Ireland. Coupled with CorkBIC’s proven track record with start-ups, entrepreneurs and investors, it puts them in the driving seat to host this flagship event.”