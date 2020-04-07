EBAN Cork 2020 has been postponed until April 2021

The European Business Angel Network has postponed its 21st annual congress, which was set to take place in Cork this June.

CorkBIC has announced that the 21st annual congress of the European Business Angel Network (EBAN) will be postponed until April 2021.

The event, hosted by CorkBIC, was first announced in November 2019. It was set to attract more than 300 business leaders, early-stage investors, business angels, VCs, entrepreneurs, accelerators, seed funds and start-ups to Cork in June.

Now, due to the global spread of Covid-19 and the unprecedented challenges that have arisen, the organisers of EBAN Cork 2020 have made the decision to postpone the event.

‘The right decision’

The event will now be held from 14 to 16 April 2021 in Cork. The organisers said they will continue working with partners, sponsors, speakers and participants to deliver a memorable event for attendees.

In a statement, CorkBIC said: “We appreciate how much work has been done already, but protecting your health as members and attendees is of utmost importance. To provide clarity, we strongly feel that postponement at this stage to Cork 2021 is the right decision and look forward to working together to come through these difficult and uncertain times.”

The 2020 event had been scheduled to take place from 10 to 12 June. Organisers are now putting together an interim virtual event which will take place on 11 June. The event will include a pitching session and panel discussions on Covid-19, data, AI and medtech.

Planned speakers

Ahead of the event, we spoke to some of the keynote speakers that were set to take to the stage at the event this year.

Dr Hermann Hauser, co-founder of Amadeus Capital, told Siliconrepublic.com that Cork is an ideal location for the event. He also discussed the Austrian start-up ecosystem and the big things he expects to see in tech over the next decade.

Meanwhile, we spoke to telecommunications expert and entrepreneur Candace Johnson about how her interest in telecoms began, the future of 5G and her concerns about the climate crisis.