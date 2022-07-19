Ireland’s Eclair Group acquired by Finnish automation company

Nordic company Digital Workforce Services plans to leverage Eclair Group’s position in the Irish and UK markets.

Helsinki-headquartered intelligent automation company Digital Workforce Services has snapped up the Eclair Group.

Eclair provides enterprise clients with automation services through its cognitive platform Eve. Founded in 2017, the Dublin-based company has clients in Ireland, the UK and the US across a variety of sectors.

Under the deal, the Eclair Group will now become part of Digital Workforce Services.

The Finnish company has experienced fast growth since it completed its IPO in December 2021. It aims to accelerate this growth with mergers and acquisitions, according to CEO Mika Vainio-Mattila.

The company is now planning to leverage Eclair’s position in the Irish and UK markets. “This acquisition supports our recently updated strategy emphasising expansion of client base especially outside the Nordics,” said Vainio-Mattila.

Eclair’s CEO, Kevin O’Donnell, said his team is “immensely excited” to join Digital Workforce Services. He described it as “a strong company and a global leader” that can open up new opportunities for clients and staff.

“Joining a publicly listed growth company with a unique offering and a strong brand will further improve our competitiveness and business automation delivery capabilities,” O’Donnell added.

Following the merger, he will be the country manager for Digital Workforce Ireland.

Digital Workforce Services was founded in 2015. It currently employs more than 240 intelligent automation specialists in the US, UK, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Poland.

The company offers a range of services and tools to support organisations, including robot-as-a-service from the private cloud or Azure environment and robotics consulting.

Earlier this year, Digital Workforce Services signed five deals with National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. This will see the company help NHS trusts to automate at scale using cloud-based tools.

