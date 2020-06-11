8 start-ups helping businesses turn to e-commerce

We look at eight start-ups offering different solutions to support businesses as they make the pivot to e-commerce.

The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly hit businesses in recent months, suddenly bringing high-street retail to a halt and slowing down parts of the global supply chain.

Many companies have been forced to adapt or rethink their strategies to survive, with one option being the pivot to e-commerce.

Here, we take a look at eight start-ups providing services to companies as they take their traditional businesses online, from tools for online merchants to logistics and robotics solutions.

Ecwid

Founded in 2009 by Ruslan Fazlyev, Ecwid is a competitor to e-commerce giant Shopify. During the coronavirus pandemic, Ecwid raised $42m to buy out early-stage investors and commit to an aggressive expansion plan.

“So many businesses just want to take a product and throw it online. But the first step of marketing is a really good research on keywords.” Tune in to this episode of the Ecwid E-commerce Show to uncover ways to get visitors to your new store. https://t.co/GZQ7vL4A7d — Ecwid (@ecwid) June 9, 2020

The California-based start-up provides online selling solutions to small businesses, enabling to set up a digital store in a matter of hours. Ecwid’s solutions are sold directly to businesses, as well as through third-party services such as Square and Wix.

What differentiates Ecwid from its largest rival is that for digital purchases, it allows sales of files up to 25GB while Shopify’s equivalent limit is 5GB. While Shopify lets customers offer three product options per product (for example, different colour or size options), Ecwid doesn’t limit the number of product options available. Style Factory recently outlined these differences – and more – in a blogpost comparing the two e-commerce platforms.

Kooomo

Kooomo was launched in 2015 as a spin-out of Italian managed digital commerce agency Zerogray. Now based in Dublin, with offices in the UK and Italy, Kooomo is led by CEO Ciaran Bollard.

As companies seek to find ways to adapt their businesses to the new normal, we discuss the future of omnichannel solutions in retail: https://t.co/G7CdfWpvzo — Kooomo (@kooomocom) June 8, 2020

The start-up aims simplify e-commerce for businesses, saving them from licensing multiple technologies in order to manage a single sale. Kooomo enables users to manage all sales channels (online store, B2B, marketplaces and in-store) through a single cloud solution.

Kooomo provides order processing software, warehouse management, content management and checkout solutions to businesses moving online. The start-up also provides services such as management, digital marketing campaigns and SEO optimisation to businesses moving into the e-commerce space.

Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a Massachusetts business that builds autonomous mobile robots to support warehouse workers. The start-up acknowledges that robots should work collaboratively with workers, rather than replacing them.

Before it was necessary, we realized that to optimize productivity, we had to start by optimizing the warehouse associate. When associates work too close together or cross paths too much, they’re not as effective – or health safe – as they can be. https://t.co/SckIwrVpno — Locus Robotics (@LocusRobotics) June 5, 2020

Since Locus Robotics was founded in 2014, the company has raised more than $105m to date, including its latest funding round which saw it raise $40m in Series D funding in June 2020. The start-up’s goal is to improve warehouse productivity to support e-commerce.

The start-up counts Boots UK, DHL, CEVA and Port Logistics Group among the customers availing of its multi-bot fulfilment system. The company’s robots can be used to assist picking, as well as training.

Portobel

Based in San Francisco, Portobel helps fresh food producers to offer direct-to-consumer deliveries. Co-founded by Ranjith Kumaran, Ted Everson and Itai Maron, the start-up manages warehouses and drivers to turn pallets of wholesale goods into deliveries for consumers.

The start-up offers a similar service to grocery stores with delivery options, however, it works on behalf of wholesalers to cut out the middle-man. Portobel offers a variety of services to wholesalers interested in e-commerce, including an online platform, a pick-and-pack team and software to ensure items are suitable quality to be delivered.

Portobel’s driver network has access to temperature-controlled trucks to ensure goods are properly stored during transit. The start-up currently works in partnership with early-stage investment fund Heroic Ventures.

Scurri

Scurri is a Wexford start-up that has developed a cloud-based solution to optimise the online ordering, shipping and delivery process for retailers. The firm was founded by Rory O’Connor in 2010 to help e-commerce businesses scale the delivery service.

This @Scurri blog looks at the seismic shift to #eCommerce in the last quarter, we look at what we can learn from the Home & Garden industry which came out on top during lockdown for #onlinesales.https://t.co/DZXn7dk6nI#scurri #connectingcommerce #innovation — Scurri (@scurri) June 8, 2020

Through Scurri, e-commerce merchants can access libraries of shipping labels, tracking services and customer documents. The start-up helps businesses to ship their products anywhere in the world, through its network of carrier integrations.

To date, the Irish start-up has raised around €7m for its software platform, from investors including Act Venture Capital, Episode 1 Ventures and Irish tech veteran Pa Nolan.

Thriftify

Launched in 2018, Thriftify is an Irish start-up that gives bricks-and-mortar charity shops the tools to take their businesses online. Thriftify’s goal is to connect charity shops with customers who want to shop online in an ethical and sustainable way.

We're all it! Being at home is making us question our furniture choices and consider changes. Before you do, why not consider our top sustainable tips: – Reupholster 🧵

– Swap 🔄

– Buy from Charity Shops 💚👀

– Check for @FSC_IC certification🌳#sustainable #furniture #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iSRVni6wcY — thriftify (@thrift_ify) May 29, 2020

The start-up was co-founded in Dublin by Ronán Ó’Dálaigh, Timur Negru and Rahil Nazir. As well as offering charity shops e-commerce tools, it also provides reporting features, inventory management, integrated fulfilment and analytics and an intelligent pricing algorithm.

Each charity shop using the platform receives a laptop, barcode scanner and laser printer, which enables them to scan any donation in the shop with a barcode to sell online. In recent months, the start-up has also developed a method of selling clothing items, with no barcodes, online.

TripAdmit

Based in Dublin, TripAdmit provides an e-commerce solution for tour and activity providers. The start-up has created a ticketing and online booking engine that can be used to sell tickets online, manage inventory and engage with clients.

#MustRead: TripAdmit has raised €300,000 in seed funding in a bid to “stimulate Ireland’s tourism industry at a crucial time”https://t.co/3MFjQyFlPI — SiliconRepublic (@siliconrepublic) June 4, 2020

As well as providing a booking engine, the start-up also provides an affiliate marketing programme with widgets, banners, products listings, links and search boxes that businesses can add to their websites.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has “devastated tourism”, TripAdmit has managed to raise €300,000 in seed funding three months into the pandemic, tailoring its solution to helping tourism organisations return to business. The start-up is currently providing its technology, which helps reduce queues at popular tourist attractions, to Irish tour operators for free.

Warehouse Exchange

Warehouse Exchange is a start-up that describes itself as the Airbnb of warehouse space. The start-up’s AI-led marketplace matches buyers and sellers in the logistics space with a focus on warehousing.

Warehouse Exchange recognised the opportunity for short-term flexible warehouse space, especially as businesses move online during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company recently raised $2.2m in seed funding for its solution, which aims to help buyers of space scale capacity up and down when needed.

The business was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles. Warehouse Exchange was co-founded by warehousing veteran Jonathan Rosenthal and chief financial officer Dan Pimental. The company is led by CEO Greg Langston, who was the former CEO of dating platform eHarmony.

