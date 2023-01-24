US pharma West joins EIT Health to support start-ups and SMEs

As EIT Health Ireland-UK’s newest partner, West Pharmaceutical Services will gain access to a network of health innovation start-ups.

EIT Health, part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, today (24 January) announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services.

West is a US pharma that develops injectable solutions and services. It is prioritising investment in start-ups and SMEs that are developing innovative medicine delivery techniques for patients.

As EIT Health Ireland-UK’s newest partner, the US pharma will gain access to a network of health innovation start-ups as well as better visibility of emerging health technologies being developed in Europe.

West already has a strong footprint in Ireland with locations in both Dublin and Waterford.

The pharma company also made a minority investment in Dublin’s Latch Medical in August 2022.

Latch Medical is developing next-generation vaccine and biologics delivery technology. The University College Dublin spin-out was also awarded grant funding through EIT Health’s Headstart programme in 2020.

EIT Health has supported approximately 1,700 health start-ups across its eight regional hubs to date. These start-ups have gone on to secure more than €1bn in investment. In Ireland, medtechs backed by EIT Health raised more than €31m in 2021.

Graham Armitage, interim managing director at EIT Health Ireland-UK said West is “a key enabler to growth” in the health sector.

“The power of our network is that it opens doors to opportunities and knowledge. Whether it’s in medtech, biotech, digital health, or life sciences, innovators from across Europe come together to collaborate on ideas, inventions and solutions that will advance healthcare,” he said.

“EIT Health Ireland-UK welcomes West as a partner, with a shared vision of accelerating progress to optimise patient outcomes.”

Scott Young, VP of venture and external collaboration, research and development at West, said the pharma company is committed to growing its business and the industry as a whole through “strategic capital investments” that will drive innovation.

“Through strategic investments across the healthcare ecosystem, West can support innovative practices and products that will improve the healthcare process, help clinicians to deliver better care, and ultimately benefit patients,” he said.

“We are delighted to be partnering with EIT Health, as Europe’s largest healthcare network, we are confident this partnership will enable West to continue to be at the forefront of new technology and technology development.”

